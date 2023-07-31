News: South Yorkshire celebrates gaining Local Visitor Economy Partnership status

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has welcomed the creation of the South Yorkshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP), a collaboration between SYMCA, Sheffield City Council, Doncaster City Council, Rotherham MBC and Barnsley MBC to work together on shared priorities and targets to grow the local visitor economy.



Developed and administered by Visit England, the LVEP programme is one of the key recommendations in the Government's response to the independent de Bois Review of Destination Management Organisations in England.



The LVEP programme, which will be led by Sheffield City Council, will create a national portfolio of strategic and high-performing partnerships working in collaboration locally, regionally and nationally on shared priorities and targets to support and grow the visitor economy.



LVEPs are at tier 2 with Tier 1 set to be a small number of Destination Development Partnerships (DDPs) which will be formed through partnerships of LVEPs.



After submitting an expression of interest, Marketing Sheffield were told that it did not have the geographical coverage required by VisitEngland and the remit wsa widened to South Yorkshire.



With no financial contribution from LAs required at this stage, the LVEP will be delivered as a working partnership thus amplifying the combined efforts of existing teams. SYMCA has indicated a willingness to support with funding and resource.



South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “Here in South Yorkshire we couldn’t be more proud of our world class music, landscapes, festivals and sport. We’re the birthplace of football and the home of snooker, we powered the Industrial Revolution and have England’s oldest national park. We celebrate art, music and literature like nowhere else.



“And now we have a new opportunity to share our beauty, our history, our culture, and our talent with the rest of our world. Our new Local Visitor Economy Partnership, being developed with the support of Visit England, will give visitors from far and wide the chance to explore and experience South Yorkshire in all its glory. I’m excited to see that partnership develop across all of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.”



Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Inclusion, Councillor David Sheppard commented: “The LVEP accreditation will considerably strengthen opportunities to collaborate more effectively with neighbouring boroughs and the MCA and to partner with the private sector to ensure we continue to promote the many reasons to work, live, visit and invest in Rotherham and South Yorkshire as a whole.



“Wentworth Woodhouse, Magna Science Adventure Centre, Gulliver’s Valley and Rother Valley and Thrybergh Country Parks are big drivers of Rotherham’s visitor economy and the accreditation will help celebrate and promote these attractions and the green spaces that are unique to Rotherham’s heritage.”



The draft plan for South Yorkshire aims to diversify and strengthen the events programme, grow the conference market and develop the city breaks offer.



A DDP may be the most appropriate Yorkshire wide model to take forward over time and SYMCA continues to work in partnership with local and combined authorities across Yorkshire on the Yorkshire Tourism Initiative focused on promoting Yorkshire as a visitor destination. This project is being delivered by Barnsley MBC.



