News: New showroom opens at Rotherham retail park
By Tom Austen
It's a solid start to the year for a popular shopping destination in Rotherham with a furniture specialist taking one of the last remaining units.
And there could be more to come with the final empty unit now listed as being under offer.
Recently opening on Boxing Day, Oak & More's showroom is at Unit 12 on the Parkgate Shopping Park.
Oak & More has an enviable selection of products to suit customer tastes, including glass, marble and painted furniture products together with classic solid oak furniture. Furniture is created by a UK-based design team, and all wood furniture ranges have no chipboard, veneer or MDF and are delivered pre-built unlike flat-pack alternatives. The majority of Oak & More's products are available with a 48-hour delivery option.
The 15,000 sq ft showroom has taken over the unit in between TK Maxx and Shoezone. It was previously home to SCS Sofas.
Oak & More’s Chief Executive, Paul Isom said: “Opening our Rotherham showroom gives us a great opportunity to showcase what Oak & More does best — exceptional solid wood furniture, marble and more. We’re passionate about craftsmanship, durability, and timeless design, and we’re excited for customers in Rotherham to experience the quality that sets our pieces apart.”
The retailer opened with a special customer promotion: Win Your Order Back - one lucky customer receiving the full value on their qualifying in-store purchase, up to the value of £2,000.
Last month, the owners of Parkgate Shopping confirmed that The Food Warehouse would open 12,500 sq ft store in 2026, a newly reconfigured store space in the former TUI unit next to Morrisons.
Agents for the park, Curson Sowerby Partners, have the 11,110 sq ft Unit 2 down as being under offer on its website. The unit was vacated when Sports Direct moved in 2024 to a larger new multi-fascia unit for the Frasers Group comprising USC, Sports Direct and Everlast.
A tebabt for Unit 2 has not yet been announced.
Images: Oak & More
