News: Eadon design engineers help add twist to Royal Docks
By Tom Austen
Engineering design consultancy, Eadon Consulting is playing a pivotal role in the development of an impressive new pedestrian and cycle bridge at London’s Royal Victoria Dock.
The company works across a number of sectors, with expertise in mechanical, control, hydraulic and structural design and is based within the AMP Technology Centre on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
Working in partnership with Buro Happold and Moxon Architects, design engineers have developed a 305 metre, step-free crossing that will serve as a crucial link, connecting the ExCel Centre and Custom House station on the north side of the dock to the expansive Silvertown development.
The bridge is part of the £5bn regeneration of a 60-acre historic site that is being revived and reimagined as a waterside destination. But the bridge is more than just a convenient way to cross the docks – it's an architectural marvel, in its own right.
The new bridge will have a sleek, elegant design that skims across the water in a 'Double S-curve' shape, providing ample space for both cyclists and pedestrians. The zig-zag design creates a breath-taking crossing experience while allowing for seating areas where people can rest and take in views across the dock.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Eadon said: "At the heart of the bridge’s design is its distinctive ‘Double S-curve’ configuration, which not only enhances its visual appeal but also maximises the efficiency of the crossing. Additionally, the inclusion of a double bascule mechanism at the midpoint allows the middle section of the bridge to be lifted, enabling the seamless passage of large vessels through the dock without any interruptions.
"Eadon’s role is to support the mechanical and electrical design of this equipment. We have successfully completed RIBA Stage 3, delivering initial concept design drawings, and assisted in the submission of the successful Planning application. Looking ahead, we anticipate progressing to RIBA Stage 4 soon, marking the next phase of this exciting project."
Architects Moxon say the bridge will serve over 3,000 people an hour at peak times – a flow that ‘far exceeds’ the capacity of the existing footbridge.
Lendlease’s project director for Silvertown, Ed Mayes, said: "This new bridge is key to unlocking the potential of the site, transforming the connectivity across the Royal Docks.
"The stunning design of the new bridge will elevate it as a gateway to Silvertown’s exciting new piece of the city, and provide car-free access for all, establishing the Royal Docks as a pleasurable place to live, work and play."
Eadon website
Images: Moxon
The company works across a number of sectors, with expertise in mechanical, control, hydraulic and structural design and is based within the AMP Technology Centre on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
Working in partnership with Buro Happold and Moxon Architects, design engineers have developed a 305 metre, step-free crossing that will serve as a crucial link, connecting the ExCel Centre and Custom House station on the north side of the dock to the expansive Silvertown development.
The bridge is part of the £5bn regeneration of a 60-acre historic site that is being revived and reimagined as a waterside destination. But the bridge is more than just a convenient way to cross the docks – it's an architectural marvel, in its own right.
The new bridge will have a sleek, elegant design that skims across the water in a 'Double S-curve' shape, providing ample space for both cyclists and pedestrians. The zig-zag design creates a breath-taking crossing experience while allowing for seating areas where people can rest and take in views across the dock.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Eadon said: "At the heart of the bridge’s design is its distinctive ‘Double S-curve’ configuration, which not only enhances its visual appeal but also maximises the efficiency of the crossing. Additionally, the inclusion of a double bascule mechanism at the midpoint allows the middle section of the bridge to be lifted, enabling the seamless passage of large vessels through the dock without any interruptions.
"Eadon’s role is to support the mechanical and electrical design of this equipment. We have successfully completed RIBA Stage 3, delivering initial concept design drawings, and assisted in the submission of the successful Planning application. Looking ahead, we anticipate progressing to RIBA Stage 4 soon, marking the next phase of this exciting project."
Architects Moxon say the bridge will serve over 3,000 people an hour at peak times – a flow that ‘far exceeds’ the capacity of the existing footbridge.
Lendlease’s project director for Silvertown, Ed Mayes, said: "This new bridge is key to unlocking the potential of the site, transforming the connectivity across the Royal Docks.
"The stunning design of the new bridge will elevate it as a gateway to Silvertown’s exciting new piece of the city, and provide car-free access for all, establishing the Royal Docks as a pleasurable place to live, work and play."
Eadon website
Images: Moxon
0 comments:
Post a Comment