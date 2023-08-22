News: Rotherham Council updates response to AMRC proposals
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has updated its response to plans for a multimillion pound extension to the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) in Sheffield, talking up collaboration and taking out the word "object."
Rothbiz revealed first exclusively on August 10 that Rotherham Council planners felt that the travel plan and transport assessment was "fundamentally flawed" for the proposed "Factory 2050 Mark III Building" - a 29,600 sq ft L-shaped structure to house a workshop on the site of the former Sheffield Airport.
The centre recently announced an £80m boost to composites research and development for aerostructure manufacturing in the UK that will see a new research facility built in South Yorkshire that has aerospace giant Boeing as its first major research partner.
In its initial response, dated July 3, Rotherham Council said that the assessment included a "level of bus service provision that is many years out of date" and signed off with: "As such Rotherham Council wishes to object to the application currently."
Now, an updated response dated August 18, reads: "As you will be aware SCC, RMBC, businesses and the universities have a strong track record of collaboration in developing the world-leading research and development facilities clustered around the Advanced Manufacturing Park. These latest proposals will drive opportunities for more innovation-led inward investment, skills and jobs for the region. RMBC are therefore generally supportive of the proposed development in principle.
"Nevertheless, I have consulted with colleagues in our Transportation service regarding the submitted Travel Plan and concerns have been raised that the document is fundamentally flawed in that it quotes a level of bus service provision that is many years out of date. The current level of public transport available is very restricted, both in terms of areas served and the frequency and times of operation.
"This suggests that the number of car trips to the site will exceed those stated in the original transport assessment. Given the sensitive nature of the local road network and the SRN junction at M1 J33 the actions in the travel plan should be revisited to bring it up to date.
"With this in mind, I would be grateful if you would ask the applicant to submit up to date information which would allow us to re-consider the impact of the development on the local highway network within Rotherham."
Images: AMRC
