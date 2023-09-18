News: New drive-thru for Dinnington
By Tom Austen
Plans are being prepared for a new McDonald’s Drive-Thru in the Rotherham town of Dinnington.
The fast food giant is working on emerging proposals on the site of the former colliery which has been reclaimed and transformed as part of a successful regeneration scheme.
The proposed site at Campbell Way and Nobel Way is surrounded by commercial and industrial units and is close to the Monk's Bridge Farm that is operated by Greene King under its Farmhouse Inns brand.
A planning application is being put together and consultation is underway online.
The proposed development on the vacant plot comprises a modern freestanding single storey restaurant with drive-thru, car parking, landscaping and associated works.
With indoor and outdoor seating for customers, the proposals also include 60 on-site car parking spaces for customers, including 2 disabled spaces and 3 cycle spaces.
The consultation states: "The proposed site is located to the west of Dinnington town centre on Campbell Way, within an established employment area. A new McDonald’s here would cater for employees of the nearby businesses as well as residents of Dinnington for whom the nearest McDonald’s is currently a significant distance away.
"The site is an ideal location for a new Drive-Thru restaurant, and benefits from safe, easy access from the local highway network.
"Subject to planning approval, our emerging proposals would regenerate what is currently an under-utilised, site with an attractive and sustainable McDonald’s Drive-Thru restaurant, helping to enhance affordable food choices locally.
"The creation of a new Drive-Thru in this location would also deliver a range of local benefits, including significant investment in the local economy and the creation of approximately 120 new jobs, in a range of full and part-time positions."
Best known for its burgers and fries, McDonald's is the world's largest chain of quick service restaurants, serving tens of millions of customers daily worldwide. Working with franchisees, it is looking to open 300 new restaurants in the UK over the next ten years.
The sinking of Dinnington Colliery began in 1902 and coal started to be raised in 1905. By 1911 the colliery was providing employment for 2,000 people. It closed in 1992 resulting in 1,000 job losses. The Homes and Communities Agency (HCA), which played a key role in bringing the area back into use, estimated that a regenerated site could create 2,400 new jobs.
The area is home to firms such as United Caps, Macalloy and the state-of-the-art printing press operated by dmg media, the owner of The Daily Mail, the Metro and i newspapers.
St Paul's Developments plc and The HCA (now Homes England) completed a development agreement in 2014 to bring the second phase of the former colliery site forward for development after the success of Phase 1 which was developed and sold off in the mid to late 2000's by the then regional development agency, Yorkshire Forward.
McDonald's consultation website
Images: McDonald's / Google Maps
1 comments:
Although its always good to see investment in Dinnington, i cant help feel the site would be better suited to a coffee shop and MC Donalds.
