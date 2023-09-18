News: The Reytons promoter planning massive outdoor gigs at Rotherham's Clifton Park next year
By Tom Austen
One of the world’s top ten leading concert promoters is planning two massive outdoor concerts at Clifton Park in Rotherham next summer, and they just so happen to promote hometown heroes, The Reytons.
FKP Scorpio is a Hamburg-based event company responsible for some Europe's biggest festivals such as Hurricane and Southside. Launching in the UK in 2020, the firm is a tour partner of music giants such as The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.
The UK office has recently applied to Rotherham Council for a licence that would enable two events at Clifton Park in Rotherham town centre on July 6 and 7 2024.
The licence covers the performance of live music, any playing of recorded music and the sale by retail of alcohol. "Opening hours" would be from 3pm until 11:30pm, although activity, including soundchecks, could take place from the Friday afternoon.
Documents submitted as part of the application show that the site would have a capacity of 20,000.
Advertisement
The stage would be situated on the extended car park area off Doncaster Road, with bars, toilets, food areas, backstage and medical tents all enclosed in a "steelsheild"
The perimeter is shown around the car park, along the tree line on Middle Lane, along a tree-lined avenue towards the musuem, across the field towards the fun park and back along the path opposite the play area. Plans, drawn up by SC Productions Ltd, show two customer entrances and exits - one opposite the fun park and one in the field that backs onto Clifton Grove.
Consultants at SC Productions Ltd have worked on high profile events such as concerts at Knebworth and Cardiff Castle, Creamfields and Ed Sheeran's stadium tour.
With a potential for 40,000 in attendance over the two days, the proposed event would certainly be the biggest in recent memory for the town. Fake Festivals, Oktoberfest events and Proms in the Park haven't matched the scale of T-Rex over 50 years ago in 1971, or The Specials at nearby Herringthorpe Playing Fields in 1981.
Of course, Clifton Park is no stranger to large crowds. Almost 90,000 headed there over two days for the recent Rotherham Show, the largest free cultural festival to take place in the North of England.
But FKP Scorpio UK is currently promoting South Yorkshire-formed indie group, The Reytons, on their UK tour. A tour which culminates in massive "hometown show" at Sheffield Arena at the end of this month.
Releasing 100% independently, with no label backing, The Reytons secured their first-ever Number 1 album with "What’s Rock And Roll?" at the start of 2023.
The journey began with 350 people at Plug (now Network) in Sheffield, via The Leadmill, O2 Academy, the fruit and veg aisle at Tesco Extra, and Magna in Rotherham (the 4,500 capacity 2022 gig which sold out in ten hours), before reaching the 12,500 capacity Utilita Arena.
After a summer of festivals, could Clifton Park 2024 be the biggest and best yet? A true homecoming for the lads who sang that "Clifton Park was Disneyland" on their debut album, "Kids Off The Estate" (and where the video was filmed).
Images: The Reytons / FKP Scorpio / SC Productions Ltd
FKP Scorpio is a Hamburg-based event company responsible for some Europe's biggest festivals such as Hurricane and Southside. Launching in the UK in 2020, the firm is a tour partner of music giants such as The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.
The UK office has recently applied to Rotherham Council for a licence that would enable two events at Clifton Park in Rotherham town centre on July 6 and 7 2024.
The licence covers the performance of live music, any playing of recorded music and the sale by retail of alcohol. "Opening hours" would be from 3pm until 11:30pm, although activity, including soundchecks, could take place from the Friday afternoon.
Documents submitted as part of the application show that the site would have a capacity of 20,000.
Advertisement
The stage would be situated on the extended car park area off Doncaster Road, with bars, toilets, food areas, backstage and medical tents all enclosed in a "steelsheild"
The perimeter is shown around the car park, along the tree line on Middle Lane, along a tree-lined avenue towards the musuem, across the field towards the fun park and back along the path opposite the play area. Plans, drawn up by SC Productions Ltd, show two customer entrances and exits - one opposite the fun park and one in the field that backs onto Clifton Grove.
Consultants at SC Productions Ltd have worked on high profile events such as concerts at Knebworth and Cardiff Castle, Creamfields and Ed Sheeran's stadium tour.
With a potential for 40,000 in attendance over the two days, the proposed event would certainly be the biggest in recent memory for the town. Fake Festivals, Oktoberfest events and Proms in the Park haven't matched the scale of T-Rex over 50 years ago in 1971, or The Specials at nearby Herringthorpe Playing Fields in 1981.
Of course, Clifton Park is no stranger to large crowds. Almost 90,000 headed there over two days for the recent Rotherham Show, the largest free cultural festival to take place in the North of England.
But FKP Scorpio UK is currently promoting South Yorkshire-formed indie group, The Reytons, on their UK tour. A tour which culminates in massive "hometown show" at Sheffield Arena at the end of this month.
Releasing 100% independently, with no label backing, The Reytons secured their first-ever Number 1 album with "What’s Rock And Roll?" at the start of 2023.
The journey began with 350 people at Plug (now Network) in Sheffield, via The Leadmill, O2 Academy, the fruit and veg aisle at Tesco Extra, and Magna in Rotherham (the 4,500 capacity 2022 gig which sold out in ten hours), before reaching the 12,500 capacity Utilita Arena.
After a summer of festivals, could Clifton Park 2024 be the biggest and best yet? A true homecoming for the lads who sang that "Clifton Park was Disneyland" on their debut album, "Kids Off The Estate" (and where the video was filmed).
Images: The Reytons / FKP Scorpio / SC Productions Ltd
1 comments:
Superb news and will be a massive boost to town centre,just hope the fools at RMBC and SYP don't throw spanner in works!
Post a Comment