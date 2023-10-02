News: The Reytons confirm massive gig at Rotherham's Clifton Park
By Tom Austen
Fresh from a sellout concert at Sheffield Arena, hometown heroes, The Reytons, have confirmed that they will play at Clifton Park in Rotherham town centre next summer.
Rothbiz revealed last month that FKP Scorpio UK, the promotor for The Reytons tour, had applied to Rotherham Council for a licence that would enable two events at Clifton Park on July 6 and 7 2024.
The licence covers the performance of live music, any playing of recorded music and the sale by retail of alcohol. "Opening hours" would be from 3pm until 11:30pm, although activity, including soundchecks, could take place from the Friday afternoon.
Documents submitted as part of the application show that the site would have a capacity of 20,000.
An update from the band today on social media confirmed one gig on July 6. It reads: "It's happening!!!! Something we've dreamed of since the very beginning... Reytons are headlining Clifton Park!!!! Right in the heart of Rotherham for the biggest concert our town has ever seen. Let's go down in history!!"
The stage would be situated on the extended car park area off Doncaster Road, with bars, toilets, food areas, backstage and medical tents all enclosed in a steel perimeter.
The proposed event would certainly be the biggest in recent memory for the town. Fake Festivals, Oktoberfest events and Proms in the Park haven't matched the scale of T-Rex over 50 years ago in 1971, or The Specials at nearby Herringthorpe Playing Fields in 1981.
Of course, Clifton Park is no stranger to large crowds. Almost 90,000 headed there over two days for the recent Rotherham Show, the largest free cultural festival to take place in the North of England.
Releasing 100% independently, with no label backing, The Reytons secured their first-ever Number 1 album with "What’s Rock And Roll?" at the start of 2023.
The journey began with 350 people at Plug (now Network) in Sheffield, via The Leadmill, O2 Academy, the fruit and veg aisle at Tesco Extra, and Magna in Rotherham (the 4,500 capacity 2022 gig which sold out in ten hours), before reaching the 12,500 capacity Utilita Arena.
The indie group sang that "Clifton Park was Disneyland" on their debut album, "Kids Off The Estate" (and where the video was filmed), and recently announced a third album - "Ballad Of A Bystander."
Tickets for The Reytons at Clifton Park go on sale this Friday.
The Reytons website
Images: The Reytons
Brilliant news! Really looking forward to this!
Don't you mean 'Reyt looking forward to this?'
I will be getting tickets asap
