News: Housing plan for Rotherham bus depot site
By Tom Austen
The site of a large vacant bus depot in Rotherham could be transformed into a new housing development, new outline plans show.
Rothbiz reported earlier this year that the owners of the former First bus depot on Midland Road had secured approval to be be demolished.
The Masbrough property came into the hands of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) as the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), which is responsible for the co-ordination of public transport in South Yorkshire, has been integrated into the MCA.
The MCA's board agreed to sell off the 212,000 sq ft warehouse last year.
Prospect Estates Ltd, a UK focused real estate investment management company, has now submitted an outline application for 120 residential units on the 3.85 hectare site.
Plans show that there will be two points of access formed from Midland Road and Union Street to serve the development.
Advertisement
Given the site is allocated for employement use, the applicants will need to show that the principle of using the site for housing is sound.
The plans, drawn up by Roger Lee Planning Ltd, state: "The application is submitted in outline with just the access sought for approval at this stage. All other matters are reserved although the indicative site layout shows a layout that would accommodate 120 residential units with a range of house and apartment types.
"Looking at the issue of sustainability in physical terms the site is on a main public transport route on Midland Road and local services and shops can be found in the immediate local area and there are good and regular access links into the town centre.
"This is a site therefore that is in a sustainable urban area with good access to local services, employment opportunities, and public transport. As a result the proposal accords with the principal objectives of the NPPF and Core Strategy in relation to sustainable development."
A report from commercial property agents submitted along with the plans shows that the site is no longer viable for business use. It has been marketed since January 2019 and no formal offers have come in to continue the use of the site for employment.
The site consists of aged office accommodation and bus sheds and was constructed over 40 years ago. In 2016, First annouced that its operations in Rotherham would close. It was used as a COVID-19 test centre during the global pandemic but ongoing vandalism issues, and the capital investment required, deterred any potential occupiers.
Images: Google Maps
Rothbiz reported earlier this year that the owners of the former First bus depot on Midland Road had secured approval to be be demolished.
The Masbrough property came into the hands of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) as the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), which is responsible for the co-ordination of public transport in South Yorkshire, has been integrated into the MCA.
The MCA's board agreed to sell off the 212,000 sq ft warehouse last year.
Prospect Estates Ltd, a UK focused real estate investment management company, has now submitted an outline application for 120 residential units on the 3.85 hectare site.
Plans show that there will be two points of access formed from Midland Road and Union Street to serve the development.
Advertisement
Given the site is allocated for employement use, the applicants will need to show that the principle of using the site for housing is sound.
The plans, drawn up by Roger Lee Planning Ltd, state: "The application is submitted in outline with just the access sought for approval at this stage. All other matters are reserved although the indicative site layout shows a layout that would accommodate 120 residential units with a range of house and apartment types.
"Looking at the issue of sustainability in physical terms the site is on a main public transport route on Midland Road and local services and shops can be found in the immediate local area and there are good and regular access links into the town centre.
"This is a site therefore that is in a sustainable urban area with good access to local services, employment opportunities, and public transport. As a result the proposal accords with the principal objectives of the NPPF and Core Strategy in relation to sustainable development."
A report from commercial property agents submitted along with the plans shows that the site is no longer viable for business use. It has been marketed since January 2019 and no formal offers have come in to continue the use of the site for employment.
The site consists of aged office accommodation and bus sheds and was constructed over 40 years ago. In 2016, First annouced that its operations in Rotherham would close. It was used as a COVID-19 test centre during the global pandemic but ongoing vandalism issues, and the capital investment required, deterred any potential occupiers.
Images: Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment