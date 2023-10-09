News: Cepac in line to take on former contact centre site
By Tom Austen
Cepac, the UK's leading independent corrugated packaging and display provider, is planning to knock down a purpose built contact centre so that it can build a new operation alongside its Rotherham HQ.
Rothbiz reported earlier this year that the company had acquired an 11 acre parcel of land for expansion alongside its head office in Manvers.
Founded in 1999, Cepac has established one of the largest and most technologically advanced corrugated packaging plants in the world at Brookfields Park. Part of the HSA group, it also has operations in Darlington, Doncaster and Rawcliffe.
Rothbiz also reported that the future for Capita House at Brookfields Park was for it to be flattened, and follow up plans were submitted for a new industrial unit in its place.
The plans, on behalf of AM Ventures 6, involve the current 135,938 sq ft building demolished and replaced by a 204,000 sq ft high grade warehouse / logistics unit.
Neighbouring Cepac, has now been given approval by Rotherham Council regarding the method of demolishing the building.
Steve Moss, group managing director at Cepac, recently told Packaging News of the demand for tray packaging from the food-to-go and healthy food markets. He said: "The demand for trays is excellent – our problem is capacity.
“We have just acquired a large site to double the Rotherham facility. This should provide us with 200 million sq ft for FMCG [Fast-Moving Consumer Goods] cardboard packaging. We see massive potential to piggy-back on tray demand to drive volume for that plant.”
With a small mezzanine on the first floor for ancillary offices, the new unit would include 15 dock level loading doors, six level access doors, 18 trailer parking spaces plus 133 car parking spaces.
Plans confirmed that the previous tenant, Capita, has consolidated operations into their adjacent building, Capita Park, with Capita House being vacant and marketed for lease since May 2022.
