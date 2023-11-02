News: Rotherham-based tape manufacturer earning the support of boxing royalty
By Tom Austen
Empire Tapes, a British tape manufacturing business supplying customers across the globe with a varied selection of tapes, has secured £4m investment from NatWest to help grow the new sports tape sector of the business.
Founded in 1993 and with its base at Manvers in Rotherham, Empire Tapes are manufacturers, rewinders and converters of adhesive tape.
In 2017, the company diversified into the sports tapes space, focusing on the tape used to wrap boxers’ hands and secure their gloves during training and for competitive fights. The company’s Glove tape has a unique design which is waterproof and therefore stays intact during long sessions. In fact, the tape is so effective that there hasn’t yet been a stoppage to fix loose tape during a match where Empire’s tape was being used.
The tape further increased in popularity after it was endorsed by Lineal and WBC World Heavyweight Champion, Tyson Fury, helping to secure its status in the industry.
The sport sector is an important area of growth for Empire Tapes and the team have also launched their own range of boxing equipment and other products. Their training Boxing Gloves are the first non-competitive gloves to be sanctioned by the British Board of Boxing Control in the history of the sport. The funding from NatWest will support the business to progress these plans and help take the brand to a global audience.
Mark Putwain, Finance Director at Empire Tapes, said: “We’re excited to be continuing to grow the sports sector of our business with help from NatWest. The support we have received so far has been invaluable in helping us move towards achieving our business growth goals and we are grateful to them for sharing our vision of the future for Empire Tapes.
“Since the beginning of our relationship, the NatWest team completely understood where we wanted to take the business in the next chapter for Empire Tapes and were truly excited about our plans. Their enthusiasm has helped drive us in recent years and pushed us towards our growth goals."
Liam Douglas, Relationship Director at NatWest, said: “At NatWest we’re passionate about supporting businesses who have a unique and ambitious vision for the future and helping them achieve their business goals. Empire Tapes is one of those businesses and we’re excited to be part of their journey as they diversify into a new sector. It’s great to see them gain support from industry greats like Tyson Fury and we look forward to seeing where this part of the business goes next.”
Empire Tapes was started by Dean Sherriff and boosted by the addition of business partner, Mark Stanley, in 1997, leading to significant growth over the years. New members were added to the team that bring different levels of expertise. They are now one of the largest UK based tapes wholesalers, specialising in a wide range of tapes from masking tape, paper tape, cloth, aluminium & foam tapes. The company’s product range is vast, catering for its customers’ and varied requirements.
Empire Tapes website
Images: Tyson Fury / X
Empire Tapes website
Images: Tyson Fury / X
