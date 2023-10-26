News: Aerospace firm set to soar as it prepares to land on Rotherham's AMP
By Tom Austen
Yet another world-leading engineering firm has set out plans that would enable it to move from Sheffield to Rotherham, build upon their success, and grow.
Under the proposals, Technicut, the UK’s largest cutting tool manufacturer, would move into a purpose built unit on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), alongside McLaren.
A global leader in rotary cutting tools for the aerospace industry, Technicut announced a move to Shepcote Business Park from its Attercliffe base in 2019, before the aviation sector was hit by a downturn following COVID.
Now plans from the Harworth Group show a 86,800 sq ft warehouse for Technicut on land fronting the Parkway, next door to McLaren and SBD.
Drawn up by Stantec, the application states: "The proposed development will provide a new headquarters for Technicut. [It] will provide a dedicated building comprising a mix of production, lab, office and meeting room space. The new building will allow the company to build upon their success and grow in a new high tech high quality new site whilst remining within close proximity to the AMRC to allow Technicut to continue their collaborative involvement."
Professor Keith Ridgway CBE worked with Technicut's then sales director, Adrian Allen OBE, to launch the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing in 2001 and the founding company continues to be a Tier 1 member at the AMRC.
The plans add: "Technicut continually invest in ongoing research and development (R&D) to advance pioneering tooling innovations that redefine manufacturing standards. They utilise both internal R&D facilities and external centres for collaborative technology development to develop new tooling concepts across both milling and drilling platforms to solve advanced production problems.
"Techinut also in addition to their own R&D activities have the capacity to collaborate with customers to utilise the AMRC to pioneer new engineering programmes and manufacturing methodologies for both the problems of today and the requirements of tomorrow. The AMRC provides a collaborative environment to allow aerospace industries and manufacturers to develop ground breaking scientific theory to deliver new solutions for advanced production problems."
The new location will enable the company to remain local to their origin whilst providing them the space they need to further grow their business
The application conculdes: "In short, this application seeks to build on the success of both the AMP and Technicut’s success which contributes towards the advanced manufacturing success of the region. The proposed development will facilitate the attraction and retention of highly skilled jobs on the AMP."
In recent months, Rothbiz has reported on plans for a number of new occupiers on the AMP including Vulcan Engineering Ltd, Insight, and Danieli.
The AMP was recently confirmed at the heart of a new South Yorkshire Investment Zone, the first in the UK.
Technicut website
Images: Technicut / Harris Partnership
