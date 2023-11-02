News: Baby business reopens in Rotherham following fire
By Tom Austen
A much-loved Rotherham play space that was wrecked in an arson attack has reopened to families.
Bright Stars Play Space first opened at Parkgate in 2021 when two local teachers created a sanctuary for new parents and their children by offering yoga classes, baby massage, sensory sessions and a much-needed place to relax.
But at the end of May, co-owners Caroline and Molly, along with the families who use the space, were heartbroken following a fire in an adjacent unit that left toys, playmats and sensory items covered in a layer of soot.
Five months on and Bright Stars is now brighter than ever following a full refurbishment.
At Unit B8 Taylors Court, the revamped former office now has an updated comfy area downstairs that is perfect for parents to enjoy coffee and cake, and for little ones to play. The space is warm and inviting, much quieter than a large soft play centre, and more child-friendly than a standard café.
Upstairs provides the space for fun and educational sessions including: baby yoga; baby massage; learning through fun and games; rhythm, rhyme and storytime; family sensory; and “Welcome to the World” - a set of sessions designed especially for newborns and new mums and dads.
Molly Doran, co-founder of Bright Stars Play Space, said: “It feels great to open bookings for our classes, invite everyone down and to welcome people back. It is a busy time for us with sessions running, the play space downstairs open throughout the day and themed parties from Halloween up to Christmas.”
Caroline Austen, co-founder of Bright Stars Play Space, added: “We know how important the space is to people. Yes, what we do is nice, relaxing, and creates some lovely memories for our families, but it is often more important than that. It’s about mental health, creating a community, a place for parents to meet and create friendships and to talk without judgement. It’s a perfect first outing for newborns.
“Running a business is hard and I felt so low when we were told that we would have to throw everything out and start again. But with resilience, determination, strength and hard work, we are back.”
Bright Stars Play Space website
Images: Bright Stars Play Space
