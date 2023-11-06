News: Latest on Rotherham hotels used for asylum seekers

The Government has announced that more than 50 hotels accommodating asylum seekers will be exited in the coming months.



The first 50 hotels across the UK will stop housing asylum seekers by the end of January the Immigration Minister has confirmed.



The Home Office has already notified local authorities, MPs and the accommodation providers, informing them that the first 50 hotels temporarily accommodating asylum seekers will be exited as part of the move to return hotels to their proper use by communities.



Rother Valley MP, Alexander Stafford stated that the use of the Ibis at Bramley for asylum seekers is to end.



The government said that initial efforts will focus on hotels that can be exited quickly. This announcement will help to relieve pressures on local services in the areas where exits are taking place, and provide a boost to the local economy.



These hotels will be gradually handed back to hoteliers by the end of January 2024, with the first of these expected to be exited in the coming days.



Asylum seekers currently accommodated in these hotels will be moving to other parts of the UK’s asylum estate, including the Bibby Stockholm barge.



Wentworth and Dearne MP, John Healey has raised the issue over the use of the Holiday Inn at Manvers which he said is "utterly unsuited as accomodation for 130 asylum seekers."



Speaking after the latest announcement, Healey said: "Our Manvers hotel has been used by the Home Office as an asylum hotel for over 18 months now, despite repeated objections from Rotherham Council, local residents and me as their local MP.



"The hotel and the Manvers area are totally unsuited to house asylum seekers and I wrote again last month to the Home Secretary asking for clarification on whether or not the contract would be extended beyond October 2023. As I have still not had a reply, I am writing today to ask you to release our Manvers hotel in line with the previous commitments I’ve been given by Ministers that its use as an asylum hotel would be a on a “temporary basis”.



"I am also set to meet with the owners of the hotel next week to make clear to them that I remain determined to see the hotel back open operating as a hotel."



Images: Google Maps