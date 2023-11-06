News: Freight firm plans Rotherham expansion
By Tom Austen
Plans have been submitted to enable a local distribution firm to expand in Rotherham, bringing a recently closed factory back into use.
Hallam Express has identified the former Toyoda Gosei plant at Templeborough in its search for larger premises, and a new home for 100 staff.
A recently submitted planning application from property firm, Hydra Park, is for a change of use to storage & distribution (Use Class B8) for the 220,000 sq ft warehouse on Centurion Business Park.
With its headquarters at North Anston Trading Estate in Rotherham, Hallam Express is part of the The Pallet Network, an alliance of 125 partner companies, all top regional transport companies in their own right, and with more than 143 depot locations across the UK.
Advertisement
The plans, drawn up by agents, Knights, state: "Hallam Express Ltd currently operate from an existing local depot although are in need of larger premises due to the success of their business. Accordingly, Hallam Express Ltd has identified this site as providing the necessary facilities and floorspace to enable their operations to continue to grow and support the local economy."
No changes are planned to the industrial unit and a transport assessment concludes that changing from an automotive manufacturing facility to storage and distribution use would not result in any unacceptable harm on matters of local highway safety.
If approved, the new 16 acres site would include an indoor storage area that can accommodate over 22,000 pallets.
Rothbiz reported in September that Japanese-owned auto parts manufacturer, Toyoda Gosei was dissolving its subsidiary in the UK as a part of its restructure of the company’s European business.
The Rotherham factory closed in July with European manufacturing moving to the Czech Republic. Along with challenges from the COVID pandemic, Toyoda Gosei said that Brexit impacted turnover and profitability of UK operations.
Hallam Express website
Images: Hallam Express
Hallam Express has identified the former Toyoda Gosei plant at Templeborough in its search for larger premises, and a new home for 100 staff.
A recently submitted planning application from property firm, Hydra Park, is for a change of use to storage & distribution (Use Class B8) for the 220,000 sq ft warehouse on Centurion Business Park.
With its headquarters at North Anston Trading Estate in Rotherham, Hallam Express is part of the The Pallet Network, an alliance of 125 partner companies, all top regional transport companies in their own right, and with more than 143 depot locations across the UK.
Advertisement
The plans, drawn up by agents, Knights, state: "Hallam Express Ltd currently operate from an existing local depot although are in need of larger premises due to the success of their business. Accordingly, Hallam Express Ltd has identified this site as providing the necessary facilities and floorspace to enable their operations to continue to grow and support the local economy."
No changes are planned to the industrial unit and a transport assessment concludes that changing from an automotive manufacturing facility to storage and distribution use would not result in any unacceptable harm on matters of local highway safety.
If approved, the new 16 acres site would include an indoor storage area that can accommodate over 22,000 pallets.
Rothbiz reported in September that Japanese-owned auto parts manufacturer, Toyoda Gosei was dissolving its subsidiary in the UK as a part of its restructure of the company’s European business.
The Rotherham factory closed in July with European manufacturing moving to the Czech Republic. Along with challenges from the COVID pandemic, Toyoda Gosei said that Brexit impacted turnover and profitability of UK operations.
Hallam Express website
Images: Hallam Express
0 comments:
Post a Comment