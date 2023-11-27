News: Balliante transforms historic Furness House into a hub of innovation





This significant move signifies a key milestone in their journey to bring business back to the heart of Rotherham and solidify their commitment to the local community.



Furness House, on The Crofts in Rotherham town centre, was built in 1776, and has a storied history as a solicitors practice in the 1800’s, a grand family home in the early 1900’s, as well as more recently being a bank, and an accountancy practice. Balliante’s decision to make this building their new headquarters aligns with their goal of reinvigorating Rotherham’s economy and preserving its heritage.



Balliante has been a trusted partner in IT Support, providing cutting-edge solutions and a wide array of services, including bespoke solutions and the latest Technology. Their team of experts is dedicated to harnessing the power of technology to help businesses thrive and innovate.



“We see our move to Furness House as a symbolic step forward,” said Craig Boddy, Managing Director at Balliante. “It allows us to not only expand our company and team, but also support more businesses while embracing the rich history of Rotherham and be part of its economic resurgence. Furness House will become a hub of innovation, where we’ll continue to specialize in IT solutions and technological advancements that drive business growth.”



Balliante is committed to driving business excellence in Rotherham while providing tailored IT solutions that cater to the unique needs of local enterprises. Their new headquarters marks a significant leap forward, symbolizing a future filled with innovative possibilities.



Balliante, a proudly Rotherham-based company, is thrilled to announce its recent move from a serviced office in the town to the stunning historic Furness House, where they will continue to specialize in IT Support, high-end bespoke Website Design and Development, Software, Hardware and their mission of "Innovating Businesses with Technology."