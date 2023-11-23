News: Haworth to welcome Danieli to AMP
By Tom Austen
Global steel business Danieli has committed to a major investment in the UK with the development of a new headquarters in Rotherham.
Rothbiz reported in May that a planning application for the Italian firm had been submitted to Rotherham Council for a 51,000 sq ft facility on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), which is in Rotherham.
The Italian-based group – which has annual revenues of £3.6bn and designs, builds and installs low emission plants for the steel industry worldwide as well as producing quality special steels – is to build a 47,000 sq ft head office, research and distribution facility fronting the Parkway.
Harworth Group plc will develop the new Danieli headquarters at its flagship Waverley site, which is already home to some of the world’s biggest manufacturers including Boeing, Rolls-Royce and the UK Atomic Energy Authority.
The new facility will occupy a prime location within the AMP next to the McLaren Automotive Composites Technology Centre.
Work will start on the project this month and will be completed before the end of 2024.
Rotherham is already home to one of its twelve global design centres - at Templeborough - but the site is now too small for the growing firm.
The new headquarters will support the further growth of Danieli in the UK with state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, and will increase its distribution capabilities five-fold.
Andrew Betts, Managing Director at Danieli UK, said: “Our development of a new headquarters is a landmark moment for the company and a very significant signal of our future growth in the UK. Danieli has enjoyed stellar growth since it launched in the UK 25 years ago and this major investment to bring all our operations onto a single site further strengthens our ability to support our partners in the UK steel and metals recycling industry as they move towards net zero. We first opened a 3,000 sq ft site in the Lower Don Valley in 1999 and this move to a 47,000 sq ft headquarters on the prestigious Advanced Manufacturing Park is the latest chapter in our growth story in the UK.”
Chris Davidson, Regional Director for Yorkshire & Central at Harworth Group, added: “Danieli is a world-leader in the supply of high-technology plant and equipment, so we are delighted that they have chosen the Advanced Manufacturing Park as the site of their UK headquarters and appointed Harworth to develop this facility. The AMP has established itself as an international centre of excellence for advanced manufacturing, with its recent designation as part of the UK Government’s first Investment Zone has helped to cement this reputation further, and we continue to see very strong levels of occupier interest for space at the site."
