News: Work completes on high spec Rotherham industrial unit





The 72,685 sq ft unit, known as Focus 72, has been built by Yorkshire and Lincolnshire construction firm, Hobson & Porter, at Hellaby Industrial Estate, on behalf of Vinter Estates. The unit is now being marketed by joint commercial agents Savills and Heaney Micklethwaite.



Vinter originally secured planning consent for Focus 72 in July in 2021 with ammended plans approved in October 2022.



The self-contained building offers 69,685 sq ft of warehouse space and 3,000 sq ft of office accommodation, with a substantial yard and parking area, within a fully fenced and secure 4.1 acre site. The unit also benefits from 12.5m eaves, seven loading dock levellers, two ground level drive in access doors and a rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) system.



Joe Booth, Business Development Director, from Hobson & Porter, said: “We’re very pleased to complete work on Focus 72, working in collaboration with our dedicated local supply chain. It’s been well-publicised that there is a shortage of new and speculatively built mid-sized industrial units in the region, and this unit is built to an exceptional standard and will help to address the lack of supply in the market.



“Crucially, the project also reaffirms our reputation as a specialist in the construction of high-quality industrial sheds and distribution units up to 200,000 sq ft.”



Tom Asher, from Savills, added: “Focus 72 is a superb, high quality warehouse unit, manufacturing site or distribution centre. It also benefits from immediate access to the national motorway network and is located right next to junction 1 of the M18, as well as being just five miles from Rotherham town centre and approximately nine miles from Sheffield city centre.



“It will therefore suit a wide range of occupiers looking for a modern, landmark facility in a central South Yorkshire location and we’re already generating strong levels of interest in it.”



Other neighbouring occupiers at Hellaby Industrial Estate include Clipper, Stanley, Acorn Industrial Services and KP Snacks.



Work is complete on a new state of the art industrial unit and modern office space, that has been built next to the M18 in Rotherham and is now ready for immediate occupation.