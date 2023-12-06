News: B&Q bid for new Rotherham store
By Tom Austen
B&Q, the UK's leading home improvement and garden living retailer, could make a return to central Rotherham, if new plans are approved.
The retailer, part of the Kingfisher group, currently only operates at Cortonwood in the borough.
B&Q formerly occupied a 51,000 sq ft store at Northfields, Parkgate. It was purposely built to enable a move from the edge of the town centre in 2009 but it was vacated in June 2016 when B&Q cut back its UK store numbers.
Australian retail giant, Wesfarmers, opened and closed a Bunnings Warehouse in the unit in the space of five months before it returned to being a Homebase in 2018. The Trade Centre Group turned the site into a massive car showroom that opened in 2021.
Now the owners of the retail park at Great Eastern Way, also at Parkgate, are hoping to make space for B&Q by combining units together to create a new large store and garden centre.
The plans, from Rotherham Foundry RP Limited, involve Units 2 and 3, in addition to the existing rear service yard and a small area of car parking to the front of the units.
Unit 2 (at 9,880 sq ft) is currently occupied by Bensons for Beds and Unit 3 (9,930 sq ft) is currently vacant, having previously been occupied by Harveys Furniture prior to the company entering administration.
Agents, Montagu Evans, state: "This application proposes a series of external alterations to the elevations of Units 2 and 3, associated with the proposed amalgamation of the two retail units to create one new retail unit to be occupied by B&Q.
"The proposed works are minor in scale, and will result in the shopfront remaining in keeping with the design of the other shopfronts at the Retail Park. This application also proposes the creation of a garden centre within the existing rear service yard."
The application argues that the planning permission for the original scheme means that the units have an "open Class E use with no restrictions on the ability to amalgamate the floorspace" and that the extension for an outdoor garden centre is specifically to meet the requirements of incoming tenant B&Q and is sequentially preferable in planning terms.
"Further, it will bring a new national retailer to Rotherham, not currently represented in the town. The closest store to the site is currently over 10km away at Cortonwood Shopping Park in Brampton. The proposed development will therefore reduce journey times for residents, as well as improving the choice and competition in the DIY local market."
Kingfisher plc operates over 2,000 stores, including both B&Q and Screwfix in the UK. It reported an adjusted pre-tax profit of £758m for the year January 31 2023, compared with £949m in the previous year.
