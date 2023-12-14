News: The Rotherham company powering fleets of electric bin lorries and sightseeing buses
By Tom Austen
ETRUX, the advanced manufacturer and commercial vehicle specialist, has placed a multi-million pound order with Rotherham manufacturer, Magtec for a fleet of MEV75s, the new 7.5 tonne electric truck approved for use in the UK.
Based at Templeborough, Magtec is a leading designer, manufacturer and integrator of drive systems for electric commercial vehicles. Its technology has been deployed on vehicles in service across the UK, including 180 electric refuse collection trucks.
The MEV75 is designed for daily urban operations including last-mile logistics, waste collection and refrigerated deliveries and is ideal for low emission zones. The standard 80kWh version has a range of up to 100km, a charge time of up to four hours and a life cycle of up to 10 years.
The deal represents the largest single order to date for the vehicle, which is fully tested. This means it is eligible for a government plug-in grant, offering fleet managers a discounted purchase price and reduced monthly finance option.
Gerard Galvin, managing director of ETRUX, said: “We are hugely excited to be offering the MEV75 to fleet operators, which will help them to meet net zero targets. This groundbreaking agreement with Magtec signifies our commitment to the advancement of the market for electric commercial vehicles.”
Magtec secured GB Small Series Approval for the MEV75 earlier this year in a significant milestone for the company. The scheme is applicable for manufacturers wishing to place vehicles and components on the market in Great Britain.
Andrew Gilligan, managing director of Magtec, said: “We are thrilled to be working with ETRUX and helping to meet increasing demand for zero emissions transport. We are very proud of the MEV75, which is the ideal solution for clean urban logistics operations.”
Magtec has also been engaged by Tootbus to repower its fleet of 15 open top double-decker buses for its iconic sightseeing services in central London.
Under the multi-million-pound agreement, Magtec will equip the 23-tonne triaxle buses with high-tech electric drive trains including its long-range 280 kWh battery system. Each vehicle will be operating hop-on, hop-off routes past world-famous landmarks and covering more than 70 miles per day in and around Westminster.
Gilligan, said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our partnership with Tootbus to support its drive to green services and provide an even bigger ‘wow factor’ for its customers. As a UK company, we are proud to be flying the flag for UK manufacturing and helping to improve air quality in the heart of our capital city.”
Gavin Brooking, managing director of Tootbus UK, said: "This agreement enables us to continue to deliver on our commitment to a truly sustainable service. We are the first clean energy sightseeing bus company, and remain driven to push the boundaries of green tourism at an accelerated rate – indeed our recent Sustainable Tourism Barometer showed that operators need to make it easier for consumers to adopt greener options. Magtec’s market-leading battery technology will underpin these efforts.”
Images: Magtec
