News: Rotherham family karate club gets kickstart from UKSE

Images: UKSE

Established in December 2020, the club was founded by Lynette and Sam Whitehouse, Lynette had trained in Shotokan Karate as a child and through her teenage years where she gained her 1st Dan.Lynette and Sam met in the army, and upon settling back in Rotherham, Lynette wanted to get their children into Karate to help with their confidence along with other values that come with karate, like self-defence, respect, self-discipline, fitness, mental health and making friends to name a few.Lynette later joined the army reserves and trialled for the army karate team, where she succeeded in gaining six years of competing and training with them at an International and World level.Earlier this year, the pair applied for a Kickstart grant from UKSE – a local investment company that provides finance of up to £1.5 million to growing businesses and supports start-up ventures – which was used to purchase Tatami (mats) , which are used in competitions to prepare students who wish to compete.Commenting on their journey so far, Lynette said: “We are so grateful for the support from our parents along with UKSE to enable us to reach our goals.“Our intentions are to train and prepare our students who wish to compete for the WUKF World Championships in Switzerland in 2025 by getting on the competition circuit a lot more.“We hope that the future for RSK is long and bright to enable our students to be the best version of themselves and to keep pushing those comfort zones in order to grow and be better than they were the day before.”Amber Winfield, Administrator and Receptionist at UKSE, said: “It is great to see the ambition at Rotherham Shukokai Karate, we wish them all the best moving forward and hope to see them compete up to the world championships!”