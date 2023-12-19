News: Council's cabinet commits capital for Rotherham markets revamp
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has committed to pay for the redevelopment of Rotherham markets - the second largest regeneration scheme in the town centre behind Forge Island.
But the final cost of the delayed scheme is not yet known. At the last count, costs had risen to over £30m.
The plans, which were approved in the summer, will bring together the library, markets, food hall, gallery, and event spaces onto one site, off Drummond Street. Once works are complete, visitors will benefit from a refurbished indoor and outdoor covered market, and an external recreation area.
Not only will this provide a modern and accessible central library but will also ensure links are improved between the town centre, library, and college.
Appointed on a two stage proccess last year, Henry Boot and the council have been finalising designs for the redevelopment and confirming development costs. The Sheffield firm began enabling works on site in October.
Now Rotherham Council's cabinet has approved the scheme enabling the delivery of main works and contract award (with Henry Boot Construction Ltd), subject to budget parameters that have not been made public. The Council currently anticipates that the final costs for the main works will be confirmed in Spring 2024.
With officers delegated authority to complete the deal, the report states that "this option provides an upper funding limit, allowing for a swift response once the costs are confirmed and mitigates the risk of additional costs as a result of inflation and other market pressures."
Rotherham's markets date back to the 13th Century and have been at their current site since 1971. Cllr Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, told the meeting that the revamp was "big and exciting" but warned that the alternative was that the markets would close given the current state of the buildings.
Cllr Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, said: “This next phase of the town centre masterplan is a testament to the Council’s dedication to investing in Rotherham’s future and to preserving the heritage of the town while embracing its dynamic future. The redevelopment will not only breathe new life into the community, but also provide economic opportunities for local businesses.
“Small independent retailers play a vital role within the wider town centre offer and whilst the works are on-going, we ask that residents continue to support local traders by visiting the markets.
"The reinvention of the markets is not just a facelift, but a holistic reimagining that aims to boost the local economy, celebrate our diverse community and provide an accessible, enjoyable space for all."
The outdoor market has already been moved to Effingham Street in preparation and will remain there until the new premises are complete.
Images: RMBC
