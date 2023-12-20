News: Change of use for Rotherham town centre building









Plans show how the restored warehouse building on the banks of the canal, and close to Rotherham central station and Forge Island, would include a bar area, toilets and areas for entertainment, plus tables and seating.



The outside area on the canal could inlcude a log cabin, outside bar, a marque seating area and space for a food van and temporary toilets.



An accompanying planning application for the Old Warehouse states that the first floor would become "a venue which can hold weddings and cultural events etc."







The building was previously used by furniture retailer, Made by Nook, and a printing firm remains on the ground floor.



The Council's Environmental Health team raised the issue of the proximity to a residential dwelling on the site - Wharf House - which is occupied by the applicant and is connected to the business.



Documents state: "There is the potential for nuisance to any future occupiers of Wharf House (should it be sold or rented to somebody other than the applicant) as a result of noise from the function room including amplified music and raised voices. However, following discussions with the applicant they are willing to maintain the link between the proposed business and the dwelling.



"The applicant is willing to ensure that the Wharf House is not rented or sold separately to The Old Warehouse. There is no objection from the applicant to the imposition of a planning condition to ensure that The Old Warehouse only be operated by the person who occupies the dwelling at Wharf House. If this condition can be imposed, it will remove the possibility of noise complaints as a result of the use of the proposed business."



A condition has been attached to the planning approval.



At 36 Bridgegate, known to many as Ashwoods Furniture, plans have been submitted to change the commercial unit on the ground floor and the units above.







Plans for the ground floor are for it to change from retail to a 1,600 sq ft restaurant with takeaway and delivery.



The building is within the town centre conservation area and no internal or external alterations are proposed to convert the upper floors into flats.



The Old Warehouse on Bridge Street looks set to be converted as plans are approved to enable it to be used as a wedding venue. Retail premises on Bridgegate are also earmarked for change.