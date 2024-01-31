News: Growing pet chain to open Rotherham store
By Tom Austen
A rapidly-growing nationwide pet superstore has announced plans to open in Rotherham as it reaches its 100-store target.
Jollyes has now grown into one of the leading pet food superstores with over 90 locations across the UK. It started in Enfield as a single store in 1971.
Known as "The Pet People," Jollyes is set to open at Great Eastern Retail Park in Parkgate on March 22.
Since the beginning of 2022, the firm has doubled the size of its estate with the opening of 34 new stores. Last year the growth was backed by a £3m facility from HSBC which enabled the firm to step-up its opening programme with another ten new locations before the end of the financial year.
Sales in the 2023 financial year broke through the £100m threshold, rising 33% from £87m in the previous year, to £115.5m in the year to May 29 2023.
The company experienced record-breaking sales during the festive period, with a 13% increase in like-for-like sales over five weeks leading to December 31 2023. The total growth for this period was an impressive 25%. The week leading up to Christmas marked the chain’s strongest seven-day trading period in its history, with customer numbers up by almost 45% compared to the previous year and a 26% increase on a like-for-like basis.
Joe Wykes, CEO of Jollyes, said: “Christmas saw us continue to fly, delivering market-leading trading both in stores and online as we brought our special combination of expertise, service, and value to UK pet parents.
"A big thank you to our 1,000-strong team – I know these excellent results are powered by their hard work for customers in the communities they serve. We’re looking forward to trading from 100 stores for the first time and continuing to invest in 2024 in building a platform for even more growth in the months ahead.”
Superstores stock pet food, pet toys and an array of pet accessories and customers are actively encouraged to bring their pets into store.
The new Rotherham is also set to house a community clinic offering vaccinations and other advice from trained vets.
With Wren Kitchens moving to Parkgate Shopping Park nearby, last month, Rothbiz revealed that plans had been submitted to enable DIY retailer, B&Q, to join Jollyes and open on the retail park at Great Eastern Way.
Jollyes website
Images: Jollyes
1 comments:
Letting a national chain open just a few hundred meters away from an independent retailer that sell the same products is ridiculous
