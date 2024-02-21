News: Small business minister visits Rotherham

Kevin Hollinrake MP, Minister for Small Business, Enterprise and Markets, was in Rotherham recently for a roundtable with hospitality businesses.



The MP for Thirsk and Malton was invited to the borough by Rother Valley MP, Alexander Stafford, who is a keen supporter of local businesses.



As a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Business and Trade. Hollinrake, who studied at Sheffield Hallam University, has responsibilities that include small business and enterprise, hospitality, retail and levelling up and regional growth.



The roundtable event took place at The Cafe At The Corner in Swallownest recently.



Advertisement

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, said: "It is important that those in power hear first hand from local businesses about the issues and challenges they face, and have opportunity to put forward what solutions they would like to see. These kind of meetings are crucial for ministers to understand what is really happening in the economy.



"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy and I will always ensure they are heard at the top table."



Images: Alexander Stafford / Facebook