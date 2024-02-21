News: More new venues in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Premises licences are being sought for a number of venues in Rotherham town centre.
Alcohol could be on the menu at a former church building on Ship Hill as literacy charity, Grimm & Co, prepares to open at its magical new location.
Following the purchase of a former church building on Ship Hill in 2020 thanks to support from an Arts Council England small capital grant, Grimm & Co were looking to proceed with the renovation and refurbishment work when lockdown hit.
Now a few years on, the charity has begun hosting workshops and events at its wonderful new space.
In addition to educational space, the new Grimm & Co. location has retail space and a café. Known as The Feastery, it will include story-themed activities for young people to enjoy, a space to catch up with friends, relax with a good book, or simply have a moment of peace in this cozy, magical space.
The premise licence, recently approved by Rotherham Council, allows for the sale of alcohol between 9am and 11pm, everyday.
A spokesperson for Grimm & Co. explained: "We can’t wait to open the doors to our new feastery cafe, book nook and story themed marketplace in our Emporium of Stories! We work with thousands of children and young people every year and we also deliver arts-based learning activities to families and teachers.
"This fabulous new venue will be one of a kind and the funds raised through the cafe, shop and events will help fund activities in the charity. This licence application will help us to provide a food and beverage offer to suit all communities and events."
At the foot of Rotherham Minster, the operators of a successful café at Rotherham Markets has taken prime space at All Saints' Square.
Work is underway to create Ginge's Tap, a retro music bar specialising in a range of beverages that won't break the bank along with sharing platters and live music.
A premises licence here would enable alcohol to be served between 10am and 11pm in the week and on Friday and Saturday between 10am and midnight.
Just off All Saints' Square, an application has been submitted that would enable a former pub to serve alcohol again.
Rothbiz reported in 2021 that the Red Lion was under review after South Yorkshire Police petitioned for its premises licence to be scrutinised following a number of incidents.
Having applied for a number of temporary licences at the end of 2023, the new application would allow alcohol to be served on every day of the week between 11am and 03:30am the following day.
The "budget-luxe" hotel is set to include a 2,400 sq ft cafe bar on the ground floor.
A 24 hour operation, alcohol could be sold pretty much all the time, but its sale will be restricted to hotel residents and bona fide guests of hotel residents after 11pm when access is to be restricted to residents with a key card.
One of the best things in Rotherham , well excited for this to get going. Well done to everyone at Grim
