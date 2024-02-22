News: Forge Island recruitment underway
By Tom Austen
Local residents are being encouraged to explore the job opportunities on offer as part of Rotherham’s town centre transformation into a regional leisure destination.
Outlets from Forge Island – the town’s new landmark leisure destination being delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse - including Arc Cinema, who specialise in providing a VIP cinema experience and national hotel chain Travelodge, will be among the companies advertising roles at an event being held in the town centre this week.
Leisure and hospitality roles including chefs, waiting and bar staff, housekeeping, front of house will all be available at Rotherham Council’s annual recruitment event at Riverside House.
In addition, a wide range of established employers from across the borough will also be at the event on Friday 23 February from 10am until 2pm, including some who will be able to hold interviews on the day.
Both public and private sector employment opportunities are available including in construction, health and social care, customer services, administration, leisure and security. Other opportunities are also being showcased, including further education, training, volunteering and foster care.
Advertisement
Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott said: “Our aim has always been to bring more people into our centre to live, work and play, restoring pride and activity in our town centre. Forge Island is a major milestone in our efforts to provide Rotherham with a family-friendly destination people can enjoy and be proud of, whilst providing hundreds of jobs.
“I’m pleased that we have been able to bring such a diverse range of employers together for this recruitment event. With people juggling different demands, it’s good to see a variety of working patterns will be available, which include part-time, full-time, working from home or evening working.
“Whether you’re looking for extra hours or pay, wanting to further your career or develop new skills through education and training, I’d encourage people to come along and see the wide range of opportunities available.”
The recruitment event takes place on Friday 23 February, 10am to 2pm, at Riverside House, Main Street.
Forge Island website
Images: RMBC / Muse
Outlets from Forge Island – the town’s new landmark leisure destination being delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse - including Arc Cinema, who specialise in providing a VIP cinema experience and national hotel chain Travelodge, will be among the companies advertising roles at an event being held in the town centre this week.
Leisure and hospitality roles including chefs, waiting and bar staff, housekeeping, front of house will all be available at Rotherham Council’s annual recruitment event at Riverside House.
In addition, a wide range of established employers from across the borough will also be at the event on Friday 23 February from 10am until 2pm, including some who will be able to hold interviews on the day.
Both public and private sector employment opportunities are available including in construction, health and social care, customer services, administration, leisure and security. Other opportunities are also being showcased, including further education, training, volunteering and foster care.
Advertisement
Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott said: “Our aim has always been to bring more people into our centre to live, work and play, restoring pride and activity in our town centre. Forge Island is a major milestone in our efforts to provide Rotherham with a family-friendly destination people can enjoy and be proud of, whilst providing hundreds of jobs.
“I’m pleased that we have been able to bring such a diverse range of employers together for this recruitment event. With people juggling different demands, it’s good to see a variety of working patterns will be available, which include part-time, full-time, working from home or evening working.
“Whether you’re looking for extra hours or pay, wanting to further your career or develop new skills through education and training, I’d encourage people to come along and see the wide range of opportunities available.”
The recruitment event takes place on Friday 23 February, 10am to 2pm, at Riverside House, Main Street.
Forge Island website
Images: RMBC / Muse
2 comments:
Many of which will be low paid, low skilled jobs with little future career development.
Jesus wept, always look on the bright side eh?
These jobs will be great for some people and make a big difference to their lives, who are you to look down your nose at them?
Post a Comment