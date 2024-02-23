News: The brands set to open at Parkgate in March
By Tom Austen
Next month is set to be a busy time at Parkgate Shopping in Rotherham, with new outlets, big store moves and the return of a familiar name.
Wilko recently announced that it was to launch a concept store in Rotherham, and new owners have now confirmed that the opening date will be Good Friday, March 29.
Rothbiz reported last month that recruitment was underway for a wilko after The Range agreed a deal to buy the British high-street retail chain's brand, website and intellectual property after wilko fell into administration. The store has already recruited a third of its team from among former wilko employees, who received prioritised interviews.
It was later confirmed that Wilko would open in Rotherham at Parkgate Shopping Park - on the site of the former wilko business.
Alex Simpkin, CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as wilko and The Range, said: “It’s clear that there’s a huge love for wilko and we’re proud that store doors will reopen in Rotherham very soon.
“We’re also glad to be bringing employment opportunities to the area, and for helping local families and communities to have easy access to all the everyday home and garden items they need once again.”
Across the park, which was recently sold to Columbia Threadneedle Real Estate, work is well underway to bring a large vacant store back into use.
The Frasers Group has taken over what has previously been Homebase, Best Buy, Kiddicare and an outlet for JD Sports Fashion plc's outdoor brands - Millets and Blacks.
An updated set of plans from Frasers was approved by Rotherham Council last year allowing for the creation a partial mezzanine for a gym measuring 22,646 sq ft.
Fraser's Everlast Gym has announced that it is opening in Rotherham in March.
It is set to contain six unique group training concepts - HAYMAKER, HUSTLE, CRANKED, BREATHE, BACKBONE, and APEX to improve the strength, stamina and well-being of members. There's also a flavore bar serving freshly made smoothies, coffees and other post-workout fuel.
The new development would mean the relocation of Sports Direct and USC which already have units at Parkgate.
The construction of a new £12m transport scheme at Parkgate is also scheduled to end in March 2024.
Work began at the start of 2023 on a new 800 metre road between Aldwarke Lane and both Stonerow Way and Stadium Way which is set to provide a second access route to Parkgate Shopping, via a roundabout between the two railway bridges.
Parkgate Shopping website
wilko website
Frasers Group website
Images: Google Maps / Everlast Gyms
