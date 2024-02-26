News: Rotherham business park becomes fully let
By Tom Austen
MAGNA 34 Business Park in Rotherham is fully let, with the last of the units having successfully agreed on new 3-year and 5-year leases.
Mileway's 40,200 sq. ft. business park, located on the site of the former steelworks at Templeborough, now has occupiers for the thirteen modern warehouses including DB Automotive, WashCo Ltd, Tyrolit Limited, Check Fire and Keyhole TIG (UK) Pty Ltd.
The development was completed in 2022 having been approved in 2018. Commercial Property Partners (CPP) and Knight Frank (KF) are joint letting agents.
Chloé Bennett, for CPP, said: “Magna 34 has come to market at the height of demand for warehousing, and its location between Sheffield and Rotherham ensures access to a highly skilled and motivated work force within easy commuting distance.
“We are obviously delighted that Magna 34 is now fully let, testament to the quality of the units of offer and the very favourable location of the scheme - but there is still need for additional stock to satisfy the confirmed demand for space from occupiers.”
Harry Orwin-Allen, for letting agents Knight Frank, added: “Magna 34 is an established business park in a very sought-after location with great access to the M1. We are delighted to have concluded lettings on this scheme and have secured a mix of well-established national and local occupiers.
“Demand remains high across South Yorkshire for new, purpose-built commercial space, particularly for sub-5,000 sq ft units such as the units offered at Magna 34. The Magna 34 scheme has provided much-needed high quality industrial accommodation for the South Yorkshire region, with lettings swiftly achieved to a variety of well-established occupiers, which demonstrates the huge success of the development.”
Mileway website CPP website Knight Frank website
Images: CPP
