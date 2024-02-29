News: Tiny Toes families brought together thanks to W. Wrights sponsorship
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity’s Tiny Toes appeal has received a major boost from W. Wright Electrical and Mechanical after they sponsored one of the neonatal unit’s new parent bedrooms.
The Sheffield-based firm’s £7,500 sponsorship has funded the complete redecoration of the first of three family rooms, including furniture, and will allow parents of premature and poorly babies to stay close to their precious newborns.
Bill Wright, Managing Director at W. Wright, said: “We are honoured to be part of the Tiny Toes appeal and to support the neonatal unit at Rotherham Hospital. We love to give back to the community and believe in the importance of supporting families during challenging times.
“We hope that our contribution will make a meaningful difference for parents and their newborns on the neonatal unit and were proud to see it progress so wonderfully. The team has pulled out all the stops to make it happen.”
The charity’s Tiny Toes appeal was launched in August 2023 and aims to raise £150,000. Thanks to the generosity of individuals, businesses and schools, the appeal has raised a third of its target so far.
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has refurbished the neonatal unit for the first time in 40 years to future-proof it for generations to come, with the charity continuing to fundraise in 2024 for the added extras.
Babies may spend a few days or weeks on the unit, but occasionally this could be up to six months. The unit becomes a home from home for many parents as their little ones are cared for.
While the neonatal unit has reopened and is providing care, there is still work to be done to continue adding the special touches, including some additional furniture and a new bed for the family room. The charity’s fundraising will continue to provide the extra special resources, equipment and facilities which will make a huge difference to families.
The neonatal unit has two further family rooms that require sponsorship. The rooms have been redecorated but are awaiting furniture and soft furnishings to make them feel welcoming and cosy for new parents.
Rachael Dawes, Head of Fundraising, added: “The first bedroom was top of our ‘wish list’ so we’re thrilled to see it completed. It will provide comfort to families for generations to come and we are truly grateful for the partnership with W. Wright’s.
“We are now keen to find corporate sponsors for the remaining two family rooms and other key facilities, equipment and projects for the neonatal unit. We’re looking for funding for everything from recliner chairs, baby diaries, furniture, cots and skylights – all extras which the NHS cannot afford.
“It’s a great opportunity for businesses in particular to do something wonderful for the NHS, to have a lasting impact on the care we provide while also fulfilling your Environmental, Social and Governance policies too.”
