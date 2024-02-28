News: Printing merger comes under scrutiny







The proposal would retain three current sites in Broxbourne (Hertfordshire), Knowsley (Merseyside) and Eurocentral (Glasgow), and would potentially mean the closure of DMG Media sites in Thurrock and Dinnington.



DMG Media only acquired the site at Dinnington in 2020. The facility was created by Johnston Press at a cost of £60m on the site of the former colliery.



The CMA is a non-ministerial department of the government that promotes competitive markets and tackles unfair behaviour. It investigate mergers that have the potential to lead to a substantial lessening of competition. If a merger is likely to reduce competition substantially, the CMA can block it or impose remedies to address those concerns.



The CMA is investigating the anticipated joint venture between Daily Mail and General Holdings Limited and News Corp UK & Ireland Limited in respect of their newspaper printing activities.



The deadline for the CMA to announce its decision whether to refer the merger for a phase 2 investigation is March 28.



The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), the statutory body in Ireland, has already signed off on the merger.







Over the years, the Dinnington site, which is also known as Associated Print Holdings, has printed everything from the Daily Express, Daily Mail, Daily Star, The Sun and Sheffield Star.



Last August, it was reported that National World, the company behind The Yorkshire Post and Rotherham Advertiser, had signed a deal with Newsquest that would see production end in Dinnington.



The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating a proposed joint venture which would lead to the closure of printing operations in Rotherham.DMG Media, the operators of The Daily Mail, Metro and i newspapers and websites, and News UK, (formerly News International), the current publisher of The Times, The Sunday Times, and The Sun newspapers, proposed a joint venture which would combine their printing operations.