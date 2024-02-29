News: Dinnington recommended for new banking hub





The hubs are dedicated places where communities can access everyday personal and business banking services, such as withdrawing and depositing cash easily, or paying in cheques, over the counter. Owned by Cash Access UK, funded by the banks, and run by the Post Office, they're a way of bringing back banking to the people and areas that need it.



Dinnington has been left without a major High Street bank since the closure of HSBC and NatWest.



Rothbiz reported last year that Wath is set to get a new banking hub after it too suffered a similar fate.



Banking hubs can be recommended by LINK through a community request or following the announcement of the closure of the bank branch in a location. Successful recommendations are determined by several factors including the number of shops in the area, demographics, and proximity to other banking services.



To date, LINK has recommended over 100 banking hubs, including ones in Rossington and Thorne. There are currently 34 banking hubs up and running across the UK, with dozens more set to open in the coming months.



Representatives form the major banks, inlcuding NatWest and HSBC, are available on different days but availability will vary for each hub based on local demand.



Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, said: “I am delighted that banking services will return to Dinnington though the banking hub. I have been working with LINK and Cash Access UK to make sure that customers, businesses and all residents can have access to the banking services they need. I will never stop fighting for those in my area to be able to access the services they need, when they need it. This banking hub, alongside the £12m to rejuvenate the high street given to us by the Government, will do a world of good towards that goal.”



Cllr. Julz Hall, who represents the Dinnington ward, said: "As a local business owner, I am thrilled that we have secured a banking hub for our area. This will give people a reason to visit our high street and I really hope it will encourage them to buy coffee from an independent café and visit some of our shops while they are here. We also have huge potential for new businesses to set up here when the new units are completed, and access to cash will be a big positive for them. I am really excited about this new development."



Over the next few weeks, Cash Access UK will begin to engage with the local community and will start to look for potential sites. The hub will likely open in 12 months’ time.



Nick Quin, Head of Financial Inclusion LINK, said: “We’re very pleased to recommend a new hub in Dinnington. There are millions of people in the UK who are not ready to go cashless and prefer to conduct their banking face-to-face. If a community believes that it needs additional cash services, they can contact LINK directly and we can assess whether we can recommend new services such as a cash machine or banking hub.”



LINK, the UK’s Cash Access and ATM network, has announced that residents and businesses in Dinnington, Rotherham could soon find it easier to access banking services thanks to the addition of a new banking hub in the town. The announcement follows a request from local MP, Alexander Stafford.