News: New banking hub for Wath
By Tom Austen
Wath is set to get a new banking hub, the town's MP has confirmed.
In the north of the Rotherham borough, Wath was left without a High Street bank after two leading banks announced in 2017 that they were turning their backs on the town as part of closure programmes.
Following the previous closure of the Santander branch, CYBG PLC, the parent company of Yorkshire Bank (now Virgin Money), and HSBC, both announced that their Wath-upon-Dearne branches would close.
Branches have closed across the borough, and the UK, as the number of users fall as customers increasingly use other forms of banking such as online or via apps.
Now face-to-face banking is set to return to Wath with a Banking Hub. The hubs are dedicated places where communities can access everyday personal and business banking services, such as withdrawing and depositing cash easily, or paying in cheques, over the counter.
Representatives form the major banks, inlcuding Santandar, Virgin Money and HSBC, are available on different days but availability will vary for each Banking Hub based on local demand.
Owned by Cash Access UK, funded by the banks, and run by the Post Office, they're a way of bringing back banking to the people and areas that need it.
Banking hubs are established by LINK who have identified need for access to cash and banking services to meet local demand, following bank branch closures in the community. The Post Office is then contracted to operate the Banking Hubs site and provide vital cash services to the local community.
John Healey, MP for Wentworth & Dearne, said: "There’s been a great strength of public support for my campaign to restore services over the past six years since we were left without any bank branches in the town.
"I’ve been working hard to make the case for a Banking Hub in Wath, including getting assessors out to see the need for themselves.
"The announcement will be welcomed by many residents who only bank in branch and can’t go online as well as our local businesses who need somewhere to go to access funding and deposit cash.
"The banking hub will now be delivered by Cash Access UK. Over the next few weeks, it will begin to engage with the local community and to start looking for potential sites."
