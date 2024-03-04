News: New Rotherham premises planned for Roadhouse
By Tom Austen
Craft beer specialist, Roadhouse, is moving ahead with plans to open in another location in Rotherham. It remains locked out by the landlords at its original site.
Rothbiz reported last month that both Roadhouse Bar & Bottles and Rancheros had announced that they had closed for the "forseeable future" and a notice of peaceable re-entry by the landlord was on display at the premises on Stag Roundabout.
An expansion into new premises was already being progressed by the Roadhouse team with a premises licence being recently secured for a former opticians on Laughton Road in Dinnington.
Now connected planning applications have been submitted for a change of use and new signage at the empty 1,600 sq ft unit.
The site is located close to the planned £11m regeneration scheme which is focusing on high quality place making to restore the cultural heart of the town centre, increase footfall, boost the local economy, and restore a sense of pride amongst the community.
Advertisement
The application from Around our Gaf Ltd, trading as Roadhouse Bar & Bottles, would enable a change of use from Hudsons Opticians to licensed premises.
The premises licence, which has already been approved, is for opening hours of 11am and 11:15pm with the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises between 11am and 11pm. As at the Stag premises, live music is permitted on Sunday afternoons.
Back at the orignal site, where Roadhouse opened in 2021 in the former supermarket store room, both the restaurant and bar remain closed.
The 13,926 sq ft property is owned by London-based The Bampton Property Group Limited, the company issuing the notice, and a ten year lease was signed for the restaurant and bar in 2019.
The group secured planning permission at the end of 2023 to refurbish the building, including a new pitched roof, demolition of first floor to the bar, and the replacement of first floor windows to the front elevation.
Approving the plans, offices at Rotherham Council said that the proposals would create "a pleasant modern appearance and significantly improve the overall streetscene and the setting of Stag Roundabout. The cladding along with the roof improvements will also improve the buildings insulation and help to reduce heating costs."
Roadhouse website
Images: Roadhouse
Rothbiz reported last month that both Roadhouse Bar & Bottles and Rancheros had announced that they had closed for the "forseeable future" and a notice of peaceable re-entry by the landlord was on display at the premises on Stag Roundabout.
An expansion into new premises was already being progressed by the Roadhouse team with a premises licence being recently secured for a former opticians on Laughton Road in Dinnington.
Now connected planning applications have been submitted for a change of use and new signage at the empty 1,600 sq ft unit.
The site is located close to the planned £11m regeneration scheme which is focusing on high quality place making to restore the cultural heart of the town centre, increase footfall, boost the local economy, and restore a sense of pride amongst the community.
Advertisement
The application from Around our Gaf Ltd, trading as Roadhouse Bar & Bottles, would enable a change of use from Hudsons Opticians to licensed premises.
The premises licence, which has already been approved, is for opening hours of 11am and 11:15pm with the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises between 11am and 11pm. As at the Stag premises, live music is permitted on Sunday afternoons.
Back at the orignal site, where Roadhouse opened in 2021 in the former supermarket store room, both the restaurant and bar remain closed.
The 13,926 sq ft property is owned by London-based The Bampton Property Group Limited, the company issuing the notice, and a ten year lease was signed for the restaurant and bar in 2019.
The group secured planning permission at the end of 2023 to refurbish the building, including a new pitched roof, demolition of first floor to the bar, and the replacement of first floor windows to the front elevation.
Approving the plans, offices at Rotherham Council said that the proposals would create "a pleasant modern appearance and significantly improve the overall streetscene and the setting of Stag Roundabout. The cladding along with the roof improvements will also improve the buildings insulation and help to reduce heating costs."
Roadhouse website
Images: Roadhouse
0 comments:
Post a Comment