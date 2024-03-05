News: Action! Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival 2024
By Tom Austen
Preparations behind the scenes are well underway for the 2024 production of the Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival.
Starting at Oakwood School in 1992, the event has gone on to become the largest indoor beer festival outside of London.
Usually attracting over 5,000 people to the Magna Science and Adventure Centre in Rotherham, proceeds from the festival are used to support the work of local charities. In recent years, the Rotherham Cancer Care Centre.
This year's event, which organisers have warned could be the last, is taking place Thursday the 7th of March, from 6PM to 11PM, Friday the 8th of March, from 6PM to 11PM and Saturday the 9th of March, from Noon to 11 PM.
The theme this year is film to celebrate the return of cinema in Rotherham and organisers are calling the festival the "Director’s Cut."
The star attraction will be the 150+ beers, ciders, wines and gins but a live cinema experience and live Six Nations rugby on the big screen are also planned.
The soundtrack this year includes an open mic event on the Thursday, with Friday welcoming Funky Business, Kiziah and the Kings and The G Men. Saturday's lineup includes The Leathernecks, The Leptons, Lightning Threads, Bone Broke Kings, Sam Scherdel and Daniel Horsham.
For the very first time, the Rotherham Real Ale & Music festival has teamed up with Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber to offer a unique and unmissable afternoon of networking and beer tasting. The preview to the main feature takes place between 4PM and 6PM on Thursday 7th March.
It has also been confirmed that the temporary roadworks currently being undertaken on Sheffield Road between the Ickles Roundabout and Bessemer Roundabout will be suspended for the festival with The X1 and X10 bus service enabling visitors travelling to and from the festival to alight at the pedestrian entrance to Magna, accessible via Sheffield Road.
For visitors planning to attend the festival via car, taxi, or minibus, Magna can be accessed via its usual routes. Free parking is available at Magna during the event, and drivers can receive free non-alcoholic drinks from the festival bars throughout the duration of event.
Steve Burns, organiser, Rotherham Real Ale & Music Festival said: “We’re expecting to welcome thousands of beer lovers from across the region, to our three day event, and we’ve been working closely with Rotherham Council and First South Yorkshire over the past few weeks to ensure that everyone visiting the festival can do so safely and with minimal disruption to their journeys.
"I’d like thank both Rotherham Council and First South Yorkshire for listening to our concerns, and also for helping us to achieve a practical solution, ensuring that visitors can access one of the largest events which takes place in the borough with minimal disruption.
"The agreement we have reached will mean that Sheffield Road will remain open during the evenings our festival will be open to the public. There have been a number of rumours circulating online that access to the festival will be limited, I want to refute these by going on record and say that both the roads will remain open around Magna, and that the venue will be accessible via public transport.
"I hope the steps they have undertaken will help to encourage visitors to come along and enjoy this year’s Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival.”
A spokesperson for First Bus in South Yorkshire said: “We have bus services running to the event over the three days, giving people the opportunity to leave their car at home and sample a tipple or two whilst enjoying the entertainment. A link to the X1 and X10 timetables can be found here - Timetables | First Bus , we hope the weather holds out everyone has a great time.”
Rotherham Council’s Leader Cllr. Chris Read said: “We are delighted that the Council is able to support this year’s event, as well as making it easier for people to get to the venue by car, foot or bike (sensibly of course!) We’re even more delighted that this year’s festival will have a film theme to celebrate the return of cinema in Rotherham for the first time in more than 30 years as we look forward to the opening of our new Forge Island in the Summer.”
Tickets for the Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival are priced £12 and can be purchased in advance from selected pubs and also via the festival website: https://www.magnabeerfestival.uk
Images:Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival
Images:Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival
