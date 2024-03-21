News: Green Group's green belt plans updated
By Tom Austen
Expansion plans have been updated that would enable the Rotherham logistics firm, The Green Group, to create hundreds of jobs on a former brickworks.
Rothbiz reported back in 2017 on a planning application to replace the existing warehouse, offices and repair buildings on the group's current Maltby site - part of the Ibstock brickworks - with a new build, 100,000 sq ft bonded warehouse with offices.
The Green Group is a long-established logistical solutions company and employs more than 250 people in a variety of roles at Maltby - its headquarters. It works with multinational brands and companies, including Kellogg’s, Morrisons, DHL, Wincanton and XPO, and services include commercial cargo, freight and road haulage, pallet and storage services, with multiple sites across the United Kingdom, as well as international operations.
The plans were approved after originally being recommended for refusal due to the site being within the borough's green belt.
Members of the planning board went against the officer's recommendation, voting nine to three, not to refuse the plans, despite planners stating that the development and jobs could be located in more preferable locations designated for employment use and not in the green belt.
Members considered that the proposed development would be beneficial for the local economy, generating significant additional jobs, on a site that is already occupied by the applicant, and that these amounted to the very special circumstances to justify the inappropriate development in the green belt.
Green Group say that the plans were implemented in 2020 with the foundation excavations and associated works for the replacement office works but now a new planning application has been submitted with changes to the proposals.
Advertisement
The plans, drawn up by David L Walker Limited, explain: "Following the grant and subsequent implementation of the planning permission, the applicant has acquired additional land within the vicinity of the application site and have taken the opportunity to review the design and layout of the approved development to determine if any refinements could be made to support ongoing operations.
"To improve traffic routing through the site, including access to the adjacent mineral workings and also to minimise disruption to the Green Group’s existing operations during construction of the replacement office and warehouse facilities, it is proposed to revise the approved site layout."
The proposal would also "improve access to the adjacent land in the context of future potential development opportunities."
The revised layout includes a minor reorientation of the approved, replacement warehouse by approximately 20 degrees, relocation of the approved lorry parking and loading/unloading areas, and building canopy from the north to the east of the application site.
The relocation of the approved, replacement office facilities from the western frontage of the replacement warehouse to the southern frontage is also proposed. The approved car parking for office staff and visitors will also be relocated to the south and changes to the access road are also proposed.
A landscape scheme was approved in the 2017 plans.
The plans conclude: "The site is located in an industrial area with industrial and commercial operations to the immediate west and permitted clay pit and former brickworks to the north.
"The applicant’s existing operations at the site are also well established and a number of environmental controls are or will be put in place by virtue of the planning permission.
"The approved and proposed development in this regard will facilitate growth in the applicant’s base of operations at the application site, with more than 200 jobs created and more than 250 existing jobs safeguarded through the applicant retaining its headquarter operations at the application site."
Green Group website
Images: Green Group
Rothbiz reported back in 2017 on a planning application to replace the existing warehouse, offices and repair buildings on the group's current Maltby site - part of the Ibstock brickworks - with a new build, 100,000 sq ft bonded warehouse with offices.
The Green Group is a long-established logistical solutions company and employs more than 250 people in a variety of roles at Maltby - its headquarters. It works with multinational brands and companies, including Kellogg’s, Morrisons, DHL, Wincanton and XPO, and services include commercial cargo, freight and road haulage, pallet and storage services, with multiple sites across the United Kingdom, as well as international operations.
The plans were approved after originally being recommended for refusal due to the site being within the borough's green belt.
Members of the planning board went against the officer's recommendation, voting nine to three, not to refuse the plans, despite planners stating that the development and jobs could be located in more preferable locations designated for employment use and not in the green belt.
Members considered that the proposed development would be beneficial for the local economy, generating significant additional jobs, on a site that is already occupied by the applicant, and that these amounted to the very special circumstances to justify the inappropriate development in the green belt.
Green Group say that the plans were implemented in 2020 with the foundation excavations and associated works for the replacement office works but now a new planning application has been submitted with changes to the proposals.
Advertisement
The plans, drawn up by David L Walker Limited, explain: "Following the grant and subsequent implementation of the planning permission, the applicant has acquired additional land within the vicinity of the application site and have taken the opportunity to review the design and layout of the approved development to determine if any refinements could be made to support ongoing operations.
"To improve traffic routing through the site, including access to the adjacent mineral workings and also to minimise disruption to the Green Group’s existing operations during construction of the replacement office and warehouse facilities, it is proposed to revise the approved site layout."
The proposal would also "improve access to the adjacent land in the context of future potential development opportunities."
The revised layout includes a minor reorientation of the approved, replacement warehouse by approximately 20 degrees, relocation of the approved lorry parking and loading/unloading areas, and building canopy from the north to the east of the application site.
The relocation of the approved, replacement office facilities from the western frontage of the replacement warehouse to the southern frontage is also proposed. The approved car parking for office staff and visitors will also be relocated to the south and changes to the access road are also proposed.
A landscape scheme was approved in the 2017 plans.
The plans conclude: "The site is located in an industrial area with industrial and commercial operations to the immediate west and permitted clay pit and former brickworks to the north.
"The applicant’s existing operations at the site are also well established and a number of environmental controls are or will be put in place by virtue of the planning permission.
"The approved and proposed development in this regard will facilitate growth in the applicant’s base of operations at the application site, with more than 200 jobs created and more than 250 existing jobs safeguarded through the applicant retaining its headquarter operations at the application site."
Green Group website
Images: Green Group
1 comments:
RMBC concreting over our green spaces,and replacing them with pocket parks!
Post a Comment