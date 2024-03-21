News: Food court and music venue plan for former Rotherham cinema
By Tom Austen
The spotlight is on a former cinema in Rotherham town centre which could be converted into a music venue and food court under a proposed multimillion pound regeneration scheme.
Rothbiz revealed last year that a number of historic buildings were being assessed for their suitability by proponents after a scheme to repurpose the former Guest & Chrimes foundry as an National / International music venue fell flat, despite £4.5m of government funding being on the table, when the council was unable to reach an agreement with the landowner, Rotherham United Football Club.
With the Cutlers Arms and Alma Tavern under Rotherham Council owbership, the option to redevelop the site further had been looked at.
However, new documents show that the frontrunner for the project is the former cinema known as the Essoldo building and Essoldo Chambers.
Bought for £1.9m in 2006, the building on Ship Hill / High Street was built in 1913 as the Empire Theatre. It has since operated as a cinema, snooker hall and nightclub and its facade, windows and other external features were refurbished as part of the council-led Townscape Heritage Initiative.
The nightclub last sold for £500,000 in 2015.
A public private partnership between the council and building owner was looked at to progress the project, however, surveys and assessments showed that costs have came in over budget.
Now with "pathfinder status" from the government and more freedom and flexibility over how Town Deal and other regeneration cash is spent, the council is now searching for leisure operators for the building.
Early plans show how the 14,950 sq ft building could be converted.
Letting documents explain that the project is supported by RiDO (the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council) where the proposal for "The New Empire Building" is to create "a music venue/bar/food court/co-working development with units of varying sizes."
A large food vendor / food court area is shown on the ground floor, alongside a large bar area that would also extend into the basement.
Two units are shown, a larger one on the first floor and a smaller one on the ground floor by the main entrance.
Part of the building is currently operating as The Amber Lounge, a contemporary cocktail / champagne bar. It went by many names as a nightclub including New York, New York, Beach, Blu Bambu, Synergy, Pop and Hub.
Expressions of interest are sought from occupiers for part or all of the units available. The Freehold may possibly be available.
Images: Google Maps
3 comments:
Do you think the Council is on a mission to buy and demolish every property within Rotherham Town Centre?
I thought the night club was still operating? And what does this mean for the Odeon site which is currently being progressively damaged and vandalised under RMBC's care.
Great news.We need this to get professional musicals and bands to Rotherham.
The council again being proactive.
With the Corn law reopening soon,the markets signed off and Forge island well on the well,this is all great news for the town.
I would've thought the Odeon site would be better for this, especially when the essoldo building currently as a venue operating in it,as usual RMBC mess things up.While were on subject of venue's,when are council going to get there finger out and get cross keys sorted, especially when it was one of there own who oversaw it's demise.GET IT SORTED.!
Post a Comment