News: Pizza chain to close Rotherham store
By Tom Austen
A US pizza giant has announced the closure of 43 "underperforming" UK stores - including the one in Rotherham.
Back in 2018, Rothbiz revealed that Papa John's had outlined proposals to take on an empty restaurant in Rotherham town centre.
As one of the largest pizza companies in the world, Kentucky-based Papa John's has over 5,000 establishments, and operates a quality guarantee and commitment to making better pizza. With 450 units in the UK, where it has operated since 2001, the firm is expecting significant growth.
However, in January, the company undertook a comprehensive review of its UK-based restaurants to assess viability, and earlier this month, it announced that it would close around 50 underperforming corporate-owned locations.
An earlier statement from Papa John's said: “Based on our current analysis, we are planning to close approximately 50 underperforming corporate-owned locations. The strategic closure of these restaurants would give us the opportunity to invest back into the right locations with the right partners; optimising the brand for long-term growth.
“For any proposed restaurant closures that impact team members, we will work to find alternative roles within Papa Johns.”
The restaurant on Wellgate in Rotherham is set to close, along with locations in Doncaster and Barnsley, by mid-May following a consultation process.
Papa John's website
Images: Google Maps
2 comments:
Massively overpriced and pretty bland to be honest. Stick to independants who care what they serve and mostly a fraction of the price.
It didn't pan out for them. Obviously not making enough dough.
