News: Camellia House opening at Wentworth Woodhouse
By Tom Austen
Bookings are open for The Camellia House, a new dining destination at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham, following the completion of a £5m regeneration project.
Rothbiz reported last year that the Grade II* Listed was no longer on Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register following the completion of the scheme, funded primarily with £4m from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and just over £614,000 from Historic England.
Work got underway last year to bring the Georgian building back into use as a speciality tea house and events space. Historic camellias, some surviving from the early 1800s, will have pride of place.
In the 1800s the Camellia House was used as a tea house by Lady Rockingham, wife of the 2nd Marquess, to entertain guests with the most fashionable new drink of the day.
Having already hosted a number of events, including its first wedding and an official launch last week, guests will be able to enjoy the new space from Tuesday April 2.
The menu features teas from across the globe and a food offer includes international tapas. In the evenings, the venue will serve as an events space.
Mondays are reserved exclusively for charities and community groups. Partnering with Home Instead, monthly Memory Cafes will run for people living with dementia.
With the support of architects Donald Insall Associates and York-based construction specialists William Birch Ltd, the restoration has set a new benchmark for sustainable design in heritage and listed buildings, winning best Innovation in Environmental Improvement in the Green Apple Environmental Awards 2023 and shortlisted for the RICS Award 2024.
Numerous heritage conservation challenges, not least the protection of the historic camellias, were overcome. Wherever possible, original materials and features were retained - including some of the country’s largest Georgian sash windows.
Energy-conserving methods introduced include carbon-neutral heating and a rainwater harvesting system, which irrigates the camellia plants and provides water for the WCs.
Sarah McLeod, CEO of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, said: “Saving the Camellia House, removing it from the Heritage At Risk Register and giving it a new life is a huge achievement for us.
“It’s a significant step in our mission to build a financially sustainable long-term solution for Wentworth Woodhouse, so it can be enjoyed and used by local people for many years to come.
“We prioritised the Camellia House because it was in the most urgent need and it was vital that we protected our historic camellia collection. It now provides much-needed facilities for the gardens and means visitors can enjoy tea among the camellias, as the Marchioness did in the 1800s.”
“This element of the important work being undertaken by Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust is a great example of the role heritage can play in creating a sense of pride in place, and the positive impact it can have on boosting the economy.”
Claudia Kenyatta, Director of Regions at Historic England, said: “It’s wonderful to see this important part of the Wentworth Woodhouse site brought back to life through strong partnership working. I’m proud that Historic England has played a role in transforming what was a derelict, roofless building into this stunning new public tearoom, complete with historic blooms.”
Construction specialists William Birch & Sons Ltd were lead contractors, working alongside UK-wide specialist conservation architects, Donald Insall Associates.
Lovely stuff!
