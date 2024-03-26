News: Alucraft administration confirmed
By Tom Austen
Alucraft, which has a significant operation in Rotherham, has gone into administration. It is the second time the Manvers site has been affected by problems with construction contracts.
Alucraft Systems, Ireland's leading designer, manufacturer and installer of architectural glazing systems, acquired certain assets, including the fabrication facility in Rotherham, when Façade and Glazing Solutions (FGS) Limited went into administration in 2020.
Now Helen Wheeler-Jones, Edward Williams and Peter Dickens of PwC have been appointed as joint administrators of Alucraft Systems Limited.
Founded in 1975 and part of The Clarison Group, the company manufactures and fits aluminium cladding to the outer walls of infrastructure properties for main contractors.
Recent problematic contracts have resulted in claims and offsets against projects which have impacted on cash flow and profitability of the business.
Administrators confirmed that the 38 people employed by the company have sadly been made redundant and the company’s existing projects will not be completed.
The Joint Administrators said that they will now focus on the closure of the company’s operations which includes sites at Tamworth and Rotherham and recovery of assets for the benefit of creditors.
The remainder of The Clarison Group is not directly affected by the administration of the company and continues to trade normally.
Alucraft was working on contracts for the new Everton Football Stadium, Portland House in Westminster and various other commercial and residential buildings.
The Clarison Group is majority owned by Elaghmore, the UK-based private equity fund, and acquired Alucraft in 2018.
Previously known as Glassolutions as part of a French multinational, FGS specialised in conception, engineering and installation of glazed façades and building envelopes. Employing hundreds of staff, it rebranded from Sologlas in 2012 and brought together three separate operating divisions into its 65,000 sq ft premises at Manvers in Rotherham in 2011. In 2018, CoBe Capital, acquired the Glassolutions Installation business of the Saint-Gobain Group.
FGS was undone by problems with major projects that caused cashflow issues when a lending facility expired.
Images: Alucraft
