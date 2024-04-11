News: Plans for fire damaged Rotherham pub updated
By Tom Austen
Plans have been updated for a new mixed use development in Rotherham town centre that would replace the former Rhinoceros pub that has been wrecked by fire.
Rothbiz reported in 2022 that plans to enable the Bridgegate pub to expand were approved just days after the building suffered a fire attended by several fire crews.
Essex-based Cape Designs Ltd submitted outline plans for the site in 2023 and further information has now been added.
The application shows the same scheme - 22 flats and two retail units surrounding an internal courtyard and would involve the demolition of the whole of the existing building.
The Rhinoceros pub was one of 16 pubs put up for sale by J D Wetherspoons in 2019. Known locally as "Rhinos," the pub operated independently from Wetherspoon but was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The units were in the proccess of being refurbished and the initial intention was for the rear wing of the building to be converted into residential apartments, but two subsequent fires caused considerable damage to the existing building and structure.
The new proposals would involve a three storey building with a Georgian style frontage to Bridgegate containing two retail units of 800 sq ft and 1,000 sq ft. Access would be between the retail units into a courtyard area and the proposed new large apartment block.
The plans explain: "As far as the front aspect is concerned, we envisaged a Georgian inspired building which are relatively common in the Rotherham town centre. The existing buildings in the immediate area have been built at different times in different styles so there is no uniform style present in the area. The Georgian style has been discussed at length with the Conservation Officer and an agreement in principle was reached."
The plans state: "The Rhinoceros Pub is not a listed building and would be deemed to have a low degree of significance overall, mostly due to its existence within the Rotherham conservation area. The structure is adjacent to a listed building (31 Bridgegate) however, its development would have a low impact on the significance of the listed building.
"The removal of the existing structure would allow for the space to be reused for retail and residential purposed [sic], where currently it is unusable due to fire damage. The development works overall should be deemed to have a beneficial impact on the setting of the nearby designated assets and the conservation area."
Images: Archaeological Research Services Ltd / John Box Associates
4 comments:
Have they thought about putting a pocket park or a fifteen storey building there? Either would be nice.
Know comment is tongue in cheek...but not a chance in hell of a structure over 3 storeys in downtown,Toytown...pocket park, definitely 🤣
Or a Spearmint Rhinos themed Casino!
Bore off.
Post a Comment