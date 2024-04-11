News: Contractor celebrates completion of Rotherham cycle scheme





A £3.6m project on Wellgate and Broom Road – on behalf of Rotherham Council – has delivered 1,600 metres of dedicated cycle tracks, along with signal-controlled crossings and associated junction improvements. An online roundabout on a busy commuter route was upgraded, incorporating the new cycle lanes to provide a safer solution for cyclists and those using mobility scooters in accessing the town centre.



Esh’s Divisional Director, Steven Garrigan, said: “This type of project requires extensive logistical planning while working across online travel networks and commuter routes, therefore we are pleased to bring the first of three active travel schemes to completion.



“At Esh, we pride ourselves on building and maintaining strong working relationships with our clients and through our work with Rotherham Council we are building on an extensive portfolio of experience, while supporting the active travel targets outlined by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.”



Funding for the scheme was secured by the Council through the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Active Travel Fund (ATF), Gainshare and the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS).



Rothbiz revealed when the scheme was proposed in 2021 that it would reduce the capacity of Clifton roundabout, making queuing longer at busy times. Further work is now being carried out on extending the scheme along Broom Road to the Stag roundabout, and on possible schemes in the adjacent areas.



Matthew Reynolds, Head of Transportation Infrastructure Service at Rotherham Council, recently updated councillors on the completed scheme. He said: "It looks impressive. From our expectation it is functioning how we want it to do.



"We need to be mindful of the messaging around the scheme. It is a cycle scheme, but actually, what we are seeing here is a much safer use of this roundabout. Before you could go round the roundabout without having to brake - "flythroughs" on a very fast roundabout with people not driving appropriately. The new kerbing makes people slow down, assess and look around the junction, before they make the turns. And that, from what I have seen, has been very good in terms of its compliance and getting people to drive a lot more safely.



"To be honest, it would be good to have few cyclists on there, and we'll get there in time I think, once we build the network, but it is a good piece of infrastructure."



To the west of Wellgate and Broom Road, two further active travel projects being delivered by Esh are nearing completion. Known as Sheffield Road Cycleways and Maltby Bus Corridor, the schemes are expected to be finished later this year, providing Rotherham’s residents with more opportunities to undertake journeys by bus, walking, and cycling in line with the active travel initiative.



The Sheffield Road Cycleways project will connect Sheffield and Rotherham, with over 2km of new cycle routes being introduced on the A6178 Sheffield Road at Templeborough and Westgate between the town centre and the borough boundary at Tinsley. Over time and alongside other investments the route will provide a nearly seamless connection for cycling from beyond Meadowhall through to the Broom area.



It is due to complete in July 2024.



Maltby Bus Corridor will feature 2.8km of new bus lanes and new signalised junctions with pedestrian crossings along the 8-mile route from Rotherham to Maltby. The bus corridor will bypass areas of congestion on the A631 route into the town centre and enable faster and more reliable services, particularly those linking Maltby to Rotherham and onwards to Sheffield city centre, Magna and Meadowhall.



It is due to be completed in April 2024.



Funding for the Sheffield Road Cycleways project and the Maltby Bus Corridor was secured via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority with monies from the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund.



Esh Construction has completed the first of three key active travel projects in Rotherham that are designed to make it safer and more convenient for pedestrians and cyclists to travel into and around the town centre.