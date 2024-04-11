News: Additive manufacturing tech start-up expands into new Rotherham base
By Tom Austen
Innovate enterprise, FORG3D, has expanded already, only a matter of months from taking space on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
The company is spearheading the Green Fourth Industrial Revolution and is on a mission to transform the realm of large-scale metal additive manufacturing by offering the repeatable quality of forgings combined with the benefits of 3D printing.
Through a novel additive manufacturing process, FORG3D can deliver a greener, smarter and faster alternative to castings and forgings for companies in the aerospace, space and defence sectors that are looking to innovate in this area – whether that is to reduce carbon emissions, speed up production, or for something as specific as solving the problem of how to manufacture in space.
After operating remotely from Scotland, founder and CEO Richard Mincher secured office space within the AMP Technology Centre - the operation at the heart of the AMP that offers first class office space, workshop facilities and conferencing / meeting room resources.
Continued growth saw FORG3D move to a recently completed unit on the AMP as it looks to double staff numbers this year.
Richard Mincher, said: “We’ll be recruiting heavily in the region in 2024. South Yorkshire is the heart of the UK advanced manufacturing sector and access to the rich talent pool that gravitates around this industry was a key attractor for us.
“We also knew that we wanted to be based close to The AMRC and within a community at the forefront of innovation. The other occupiers here all work in the same industry as we do. They are all potential or existing partners, customers or suppliers. It’s the ideal location for us.”
To keep pace with demand and opportunities, FORG3D will be recruiting for a number of highly skilled and experienced engineers, software developers and robotics engineers in 2024. Other priorities in 2024 include exploring emerging markets in the US and launching a new fundraising drive to further scale the business.
FORG3D website
Images: FORG3D
1 comments:
Lovely stuff!
Post a Comment