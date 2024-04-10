News: Alma still in line for new music venue project









A large food vendor / food court area is shown on the ground floor, alongside a large bar area that would also extend into the basement.



Two units are shown, a larger one on the first floor and a smaller one on the ground floor by the main entrance.



Now the documents have been updated, removing the statement saying that the project is supported by RiDO (the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council).



Rotherham Council's £30m+ plans to redevelop the markets include adding a new dining area to the first floor of the Indoor Market.







With the Cutlers Arms and Alma Tavern now under Rotherham Council ownership, the possibility of redeveloping the site on Sheffield Road has recently been discussed again.



Lorna Vertigan, head of regeneration at RiDO, said: "The council own both buildings. The Cutlers already run a successful music business out the back of the venue. The pub are wanting this to continue and not be jeopardised by the residential [development in the adjacent riverside area].



"What we are looking at is to provide something at the rear of both buildings to keep the music scene going.



"We’re looking at a strategy with culture given there is so much interest in music within the town centre, and we need to work out how to pull all this together."



Rothbiz understands that a scheme for the Alma, which is not a listed building (unlike the saved and re-opened Cutler's Arms next door), would involve some demolition with a hope to maintain the front.







The Alma Tavern possesses an attractive and valuable façade, probably the last memory of Rotherham’s earliest commercial brewery, Bentleys, but in 2012 a fire in the roof space caused further damage.



Rotherham Council acquired all land and properties owned by Satnam Urban Regeneration Ltd which includes the 200 space Westgate Car Park and the two pubs.



Masterplanning has been undertaken for up to 279 high quality residential units, to include a mix of apartments and houses in the area, known as the Riverside Residential Quarter. Planning permission has recently been secured for public realm work and work to secure the river walls to enable future development.



Commercial property agents working to find a new use for a former cinema building in Rotherham have made changes to the particulars, indicating that it is not part of a council venture to secure a new music venue in the town centre.