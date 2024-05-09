News: Mayor's plan to improve AMP connectivity
By Tom Austen
The newly re-elected Mayor of South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard, has set out his vision to connect people across South Yorkshire to opportunities through an integrated public transport network that puts people at its centre.
One key pledge is to transform the public transport network at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
Others focus on bus reform, assessing potential Supertram extensions and reopening Doncaster / Sheffield Airport.
The Mayor has set out his priorities for a transformed public transport network at the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre on the AMP at Waverley. Despite many communities being geographically close to the AMP and the AMRC Training Centre – a place of excellence attracting highly skilled people and providing training opportunities through apprenticeships, many local people struggle to access the area by public transport which closes them off to these opportunities.
The current level of public transport available in the area is very restricted, both in terms of areas served and the frequency and times of operation. Analysis commissioned by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority found that fewer than 1% of people across South Yorkshire live within a 30-minute public transport journey of the AMP.
South Yorkshire's Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “I refuse to accept a situation where people living across South Yorkshire aren’t able to access opportunities in South Yorkshire. There’s talent and opportunity right across our region, but it is only by connecting the two that we will unlock South Yorkshire's full potential.
“So on day one of my Mayoral term, I'm today committing to start rolling out a new South Yorkshire integrated public transport network by the end of this four year term. That’s how we’ll make sure that everyone who lives here can access work or training, see a doctor, see friends and family and - crucially - access opportunity."
Included in the Governmen's 2023 plans for Network North is a new station at Waverley. Work has been underway for a number of years through the Restoring Your Railway "Ideas Fund" for a new railway station on the Sheffield to Lincoln line at Waverley serving the new community and the AMP. It is linked to another bid for the restoration of passenger services on the Barrow Hill line between Sheffield and Chesterfield.
The Mayor's announcement said that opportunities were already being explored to expand the light rail network by using tram trains to operate between Sheffield and Stocksbridge and along the Barrow Hill Line.
The AMP and the wider Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District is a key part of the Mayoral Combined Authority's "Plan for Good Growth" and being included in the South Yorkshire Inzestment Zone gives the area a £160m envelope to catalyse local growth and investment.
