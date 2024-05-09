News: New plans for historic Rotherham bank building
By Tom Austen
A prominent vacant building in Rotherham town centre could be brought back to life under newly submitted plans. Music to the ears of the indepdendent traders revitalsing the historic High Street.
In 2020 Rothbiz reported that permission had been granted to allow for part of the ground floor of the Grade II listed building, most recently the Royal Bank of Scotland, to change from financial and professional services (A2) so that it can be used as a café or restaurant (A3). Consent was also granted for internal alterations, as were plans to demolish redundant outbuildings in the rear yard.
Applicants, Zayan Developments, then applied to change of use of the first and second floors so it could operate as a hotel.
With little progress, and plans for a nearby hairdressers to relocate into the building also falling flat, a new potential occupier has submitted a planning application to Rotherham Council to enable a new use in the space.
Rock Out Music Provision, the brainchild of local Rotherham musician and tutor, Martyn Scott is developing plans for a new business for music provision.
His plans explain that the centre would incorporate "music creation, production and educational activities in Rotherham Town Centre. The building will not be changed but inside I would like to build some false wall particians [sic] to create separate rooms."
Plans show that the 2,927 sq ft space would have sound proofed partitian walls and ceilings built to create separate rooms.
Activities could include after school band/ensemble work shops, 1 to 1 instrumental and music production lessons, band rehearsal spaces, alternate provision for young people in the community not accessing a full school timetable, workshops for schools, a recording studio suite, adult band coaching sessions, adult ukulele clubs and "Mini Rockers" parent and baby bonding/sensory sessions.
Martyn Scott of Rock Out Music Provision, said: "I’m looking to open a provision consisting of four band rehearsal spaces fully equipped with band instruments and get young people who may or may not already play an instrument into a band and start making music with one rule… to ROCK OUT!!!
"The rock bands would operate as an after school provision for young people to come and spend an hour rehearsing and learning to play with other musicians and experience the feeling of playing in a band. There’s nothing like it and it really does offer a depth to a person's musical learning that playing on your own or to a backing track doesn’t give you."
Rock Out Music Provision facebook page
Images: Avison Young / CPR
Activities could include after school band/ensemble work shops, 1 to 1 instrumental and music production lessons, band rehearsal spaces, alternate provision for young people in the community not accessing a full school timetable, workshops for schools, a recording studio suite, adult band coaching sessions, adult ukulele clubs and "Mini Rockers" parent and baby bonding/sensory sessions.
Martyn Scott of Rock Out Music Provision, said: "I’m looking to open a provision consisting of four band rehearsal spaces fully equipped with band instruments and get young people who may or may not already play an instrument into a band and start making music with one rule… to ROCK OUT!!!
"The rock bands would operate as an after school provision for young people to come and spend an hour rehearsing and learning to play with other musicians and experience the feeling of playing in a band. There’s nothing like it and it really does offer a depth to a person's musical learning that playing on your own or to a backing track doesn’t give you."
Rock Out Music Provision facebook page
Images: Avison Young / CPR
4 comments:
It would be better as a weatherspoons, Bluecoats looks tatty and not that accessible for wheelchairs etc
partition, me-thinks… not ‘partician’
Thumbs down from me,if town is going down the leisure route,then more bars and restaurants required,t make it more of a leisure destination.
Surely this sort of business is more in place on an industrial estate,not a town centre? Surely better as a restaurant/bar?Only Rotherham.....said it before,suggest powers go take a look at other town centres,not got a clue!
