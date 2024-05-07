News: Three Rotherham firms win King's Awards for Enterprise
By Tom Austen
Three Rotherham-based companies have been recognised for their achievements in innovation and international trade.
King’s Award for Enterprise celebrates outstanding achievement by UK businesses and is internationally recognised.
This year's recipients include Dinnington's Advanced Alloy Services Ltd, Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) based, SBD Apparel, and near neighbours, Advanced Manufacturing (Sheffield) Ltd (AML) of Catcliffe.
Originally a spin-out from the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) at the University of Sheffield, AML is now recognised as a market leader in delivering flexible manufacturing capability at the leading edge of machining technologies and efficiencies, with particular expertise in aerospace, defence and energy components.
The 100-strong team has been awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise Innovation.
The award was driven by funding from the Aerospace Technology Institute for the Automotive Excellence for Aerospace (AXIS) project around reducing production times in aerospace component manufacture. The successful implementation of the project and the development of AML’s high-rate production has resulted in AML securing long term contracts for the production of components for regional business jet engines.
The funding also resulted in eight new roles to support the a production cell built to manufacture components, consisting of six machine operators and two manufacturing engineers.
Dr Gareth Morgan, managing director at AML, said: “This is an incredible achievement for the whole AML team and a recognition of our expertise and commitment to excellence. Innovation was hard wired into our DNA from the very beginning which is why the most demanding customers on the planet, from aerospace and defence to land based gas turbines that complement the green energy/renewable sector, trust us with the manufacture of strategically critical components.”
Advanced Alloy Services was recognised for its outstanding achievements in International Trade.
Founded in 1993 the company underwent an MBO in 2019 and now operates from a purpose built 44,000 sq ft facility in Dinnington on the former colliery site supplying high purity pure metals and fully processed and certified superalloy revert to customers all over the world.
A spokesperson for Advanced Alloy Services, said: "We are proud to support the drive towards net zero by effectively recycling and recovering secondary revert, reducing the requirements for primary metals and the associated high carbon emissions from mining and refining. We have ambitious plans to grow our international footprint and global sales, the accolade from the King’s Award will be instrumental in helping realise these aspirations."
SBD Apparel, the global market leader in strength sports apparel, clothing and accessories worldwide, has been for its outstanding achievements in International Trade.
SBD Apparel, which counts elite strength and fitness athletes across the world amongst its growing client base, as well as being synonymous with the World’s Strongest Man Competition, successfully opened a new manufacturing hub at Rotherham’s Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in 2022.
The move to new 100,000 sq ft premises was part of a desire to boost exports. The company now sells in markets including Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, Spain, Italy, Norway and Iceland. Each retailer is given exclusivity to sell SBD products in their territory, receiving support with branding, website, enquiries and customer services to ensure the retailer shares in the brand’s success.
