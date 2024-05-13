News: Multimillion pound hotel and spa proposal for picture-perfect Rotherham village
By Tom Austen
Early stage proposals are being drawn up to convert a collection of agricultural buildings in a picturesque village in Rotherham into a destination hotel and spa.
Owners are looking to introduce a new focus on food at Wentworth, working alongside the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT), whose own masterplan is introducing new events space and visitor facilities to the grounds of the Grade-I listed stately home.
Having drawn up its own masterplan for the surrounding village and farm land (around 15,000 acres,), the Fitzwilliam Wentworth Estate, is now engaging with planning consultants to bring forward proposals for the site at the entrance to Wentworth Woodhouse and next to Wentworth Garden Centre, known as Home Farm.
Pre-application advice has also been sought from Rotherham Council before an official planning application is submitted.
Proposals, seen by Rothbiz, show how the Grade-II listed buildings within the green belt could be repurposed to give the farm complex a viable use, providing guest accommodation, hotel and spa facilities and parking.
Early ideas include the conversion of the threshing barn to a boutique hotel incorporating the creation of 17 guest bedrooms. The Gun Park building could be converted to a restaurant, ancillary to the hotel.
Agricultural buildings could make way for a new spa building with a pool and cafe whilst other existing buildings, like the steading stalls, could be repaired and used to provide additional accommodation suites, a games room and meeting rooms.
Plans show that the dovecote could become a coffee shop and the Power House, with its tall tapered stone chimney, could be used for events.
Later agricultural additions and modern structures could be demolished and there is the potential for holiday cottages on the site and a water terrace garden.
Whilst access would remain off the B6090 Cortworth Lane, a large area of car parking (over 400 spaces) could be contained in a nearby wooded area, called Granny Clarke's Wood.
"We want to bring some of what we have learnt at Malton to Wentworth, adding to the already thriving food offer by creating new opportunities for local producers, artisans and hospitality businesses.
"Alongside multi-use parking provision, we have identified the area associated with the Gun Park, the Powerhouse and Home Farm as the optimum place to introduce new visitor experiences associated with food and play. We have discussed these ambitions with both the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and the operators at the Wentworth Garden Centre and plan to work collaboratively to create a complementary offer in this gateway location."
The origins of the Home Farm date back to the 1700s and it is still partially operational. Buildings on the site, such as the main threshing barn, some of the ranges, the Octagon Lodge, the North Lodge, the Power House (built in 1904, to provide electricity for the mansion), and even the Duck House, are Grade-II listed.
Images: Google Maps
Images: Google Maps
