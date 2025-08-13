News: Gallery Town refresh for Rotherham
By Tom Austen
In 2025, Gallery Town will officially relaunch across Rotherham town centre, bringing a fresh wave of public art to the streets, with vibrant new artworks appearing on buildings and landmarks.
Rothbiz reported in May on FLUX Rotherham, the Creative People and Places programme which co-creates community art projects and events across the borough, reimagining of Gallery Town, which will see new artworks on display at some of the town’s best-known buildings and places, including All Saints Square, the Three Cranes pub on High Street and the Civic Theatre.
One of the most prominent installations will appear on the side of Rotherham Council's Bailey House, visible from the A630 (Centenary Way). This key site will honour the memory of Daniel Barnett, a gifted young artist and former student of Thomas Rotherham College and Rotherham College of Arts and Technology.
Before his untimely passing, Daniel had been accepted to study at Goldsmiths, University of London. A passionate advocate for cancer awareness, he appeared on national news channels, using his voice to campaign for teenage cancer support. He was also honoured as an Ambassador of Rotherham.
Daniel's artwork, currently displayed as a striking 6m x 6m piece on Bailey House, reflects his deep creative spirit. His work has been shown at prestigious venues including Christie’s and Frieze Art Fair and is held in private collections.
In partnership with Daniel’s family, Gallery Town and FLUX Rotherham are launching a legacy art programme in his name. This annual opportunity invites young artists from Rotherham, aged 16–25, to submit uplifting, joyful 2D artworks for large-scale public display. Each year, one artwork will be selected for installation on Bailey House, ensuring Daniel’s legacy lives on by inspiring and supporting new talent.
Helen Jones, Programme Director of FLUX Rotherham, said: “Over the summer, people will start to see new artworks popping up across Rotherham, as we’re busy working behind the scenes with artists, community groups and schools to create new original works. We’re really thrilled to collaborate with Daniel’s family on commissioning a special piece for Bailey House, drawing on Rotherham’s amazing young talented artists.”
In All Saints' Square a new piece called Rotherham Remix is set to be on display. It was created by 25 students from Bramley Sunnyside Junior School with Ian Kirkpatrick whilst the contemporary artist was exhibiting at Wentworth Woodhouse. The artwork features flying fish, dragons, and robots in a vibrant vision of Rotherham.
Flux Rotherham has secured funding from the likes of the Arts Council and via Rotherham Children’s Capital of Culture.
Gallery Town website
Images: Google Maps
Gallery Town website
Images: Google Maps
