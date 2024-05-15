News: Kiveton Tap's turn to fully open
By Tom Austen
Another micropub is set to open in the Rotherham borough, following the granting of planning permission.
Rothbiz recently reported on a planning application being submitted for a change of use at a vacant cafe in Kiveton so that it could be used as a drinking establishment.
The plans for the Kiveton Tap have now been approved by Rotherham Council, without going to the planning board, and come with a number of conditions.
Having been operating as a bottle shop on Wales Road, the one room micropub can now open to serve "mainly local cask ales from the region and to promote conversation with low level atmospheric background music."
Support and objection was put forward by locals and Environmental Health conlcuded that there is potential for noise nuisance to neighbouring residential premises.
Advertisement
Applicant, Mark Whiteman, said that the premises are willing to upgrade the existing ceiling and eastern party wall insulation to reduce impact on neighbours and planning conditions restrict opening hours to 10pm, with no seats or tables to be placed outdoors.
Planners conclude that, whilst not a traditional High Street use, the proposals will "add to the viability and vitality of the existing shopping centre by encouraging people into the area throughout the day."
Similar to the decision on the new micropub in Dinnington, planners add: "The Policy notes that drinking establishments are not considered appropriate, micropubs are a relatively new innovation and are much smaller than traditional pubs/bars. As noted above, the proposed microbar will be open for part of the daytime period as well, and the applicant has indicated that it would also be used for the retail sale of drinks to be consumed off the premises.
"Whilst the proposed micropub is not a preferred use for a prime shopping street it is considered that in this instance the proposal will bring back a vacant unit into use helping to contribute to the vitality and viability of the Town Centre providing a day/night time facility for the local community that could encourage linked trips to other uses without being harmful to area."
Kiveton Tap website
Images: Kiveton Tap
Rothbiz recently reported on a planning application being submitted for a change of use at a vacant cafe in Kiveton so that it could be used as a drinking establishment.
The plans for the Kiveton Tap have now been approved by Rotherham Council, without going to the planning board, and come with a number of conditions.
Having been operating as a bottle shop on Wales Road, the one room micropub can now open to serve "mainly local cask ales from the region and to promote conversation with low level atmospheric background music."
Support and objection was put forward by locals and Environmental Health conlcuded that there is potential for noise nuisance to neighbouring residential premises.
Advertisement
Applicant, Mark Whiteman, said that the premises are willing to upgrade the existing ceiling and eastern party wall insulation to reduce impact on neighbours and planning conditions restrict opening hours to 10pm, with no seats or tables to be placed outdoors.
Planners conclude that, whilst not a traditional High Street use, the proposals will "add to the viability and vitality of the existing shopping centre by encouraging people into the area throughout the day."
Similar to the decision on the new micropub in Dinnington, planners add: "The Policy notes that drinking establishments are not considered appropriate, micropubs are a relatively new innovation and are much smaller than traditional pubs/bars. As noted above, the proposed microbar will be open for part of the daytime period as well, and the applicant has indicated that it would also be used for the retail sale of drinks to be consumed off the premises.
"Whilst the proposed micropub is not a preferred use for a prime shopping street it is considered that in this instance the proposal will bring back a vacant unit into use helping to contribute to the vitality and viability of the Town Centre providing a day/night time facility for the local community that could encourage linked trips to other uses without being harmful to area."
Kiveton Tap website
Images: Kiveton Tap
0 comments:
Post a Comment