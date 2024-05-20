News: The outstanding products standing out in Rotherham-made glass containers





Trappist beers are traditionally sold in bottles because they undergo secondary fermentation in the bottle, a process that is ideal in glass.



It means the beer matures in flavour for the first three years, and because of the inert nature of glass it can have a much longer shelf life than that if the bottle isn’t opened, something that isn’t possible in other packaging materials such as cans.



“Because of this process, if the bottles are kept in the right conditions – out of UV light, at a consistent room temperature – and the crown and bottle is kept sealed so that no oxygen can get in, the beer will last indefinitely,” explained Peter Grady, Brewery Manager at Mount Saint Bernard Abbey.



“The flavour profile of a Tynt Meadow changes drastically over the course of the first three years and, in our opinion, less so after that. This is why we put three years on the bottle, but it will last much longer than that as it’s packaged in glass.”



Beatson Clark products are a popular choice for many beer brands such as BrewDog, Robinsons and Greene King but it's not only beer that benefits from glass containers.



Beatson Clark has been helping its long-standing customer Cottage Delight to update its packaging with a renewed focus on sustainability as the company celebrates its 50th birthday this year.



Cottage Delight sells hand-made food products such as jams and chutneys in 36 countries worldwide.



Cottage Delight is renewing its commitment to sustainability, removing the mop cap and elastic band from its jars and replacing them with aluminium lids, which means that the packaging will be 100% recyclable.



Beatson Clark has worked with the company for over two decades and has now redesigned the bespoke 302ml jar – the main jar in the range – to have a deep twist-off neck finish, giving it a modern look and providing a larger area on the cap for printing.







“The team at Beatson Clark have been great to work with, allowing us to meet our timescales at launch for our special anniversary year.”



A UK peanut butter brand has also selected the Rotherham glass manufacturer for its switch from plastic containers. Described as ‘the Champagne of peanut butters’, ManiLife is now sold in 1000s of UK stores including Waitrose, Sainsburys and Ocado, and the brand has partnered with leading names like Gousto, Hotel Chocolat and Leon to name just a few.



“The new jar is a genuine pleasure to use,” said Stu Macdonald, founder of ManiLife. “We designed it to make it supremely spoonable and easy to stir and I think the feedback reflects that.



“Our customers like the fact that we’ve moved from plastic to glass, for a wide range of reasons. The general consensus is that it looks far better and is far easier to use, which was our main consideration.



“The jar looks bigger and more premium, and the customer experience has improved significantly, so we’ve definitely seen an increase in sales as a result.”



The UK’s only Trappist brewery has released a second beer which is now on sale in a bottle designed and manufactured by Beatson Clark in Rotherham.The Greasborough Road firm, which has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751, specialises in providing glass packaging solutions for niche brands in the food, drink and pharmaceutical markets worldwide.Mount Saint Bernard Trappist Brewery in Coalville, Leicestershire has brewed a tasty blond beer to join its internationally renowned Tynt Meadow dark ale – both of which are sold in the 330ml amber beer bottle from Beatson Clark’s standard range.